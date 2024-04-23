Royal Announcement: There's A New Meghan Markle Show Making Its Way To Netflix
Meghan Markle is officially returning to our TV screens, but it's probably not what you're thinking. While everyone wishes that she was somehow re-joining the cast of Suits for a reunion season (still secretly hoping that will come true), or giving us another part to Harry & Meghan, she's actually starting a brand new venture. After dropping her ever-exclusive jams, Meghan's now set to star on her very own cooking show! She and Prince Harry — alongside their production company — are heading up this exciting new show, and we wanted to give you all the deets on what we know, when it will air, and what exciting guests will be on it!
Is Meghan Markle doing a cooking show?
Meghan Markle is doing a cooking show, and according to Deadline we'll get to "see The Duchess, otherwise known as Meghan Markle, celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship." We love the sound of that! And with Harry and Meghan having quite a lot of famous friendships, we think there could be possible celebrity features! Maybe a Suits reunion? Or Tyler Perry feature? Maybe even Serena Williams? Given that Meghan's podcast Archetypes features a star-studded celebrity cast, then we have no doubt that's exactly what we'll get here, too!
Why is Meghan Markle doing a cooking show?
Meghan's seemingly always shown a passion for cooking and homemaking since her days of The Tig, a blog dedicated to all things in that same vein. Alongside that, she's also written her own cookbook (the proceeds of which went right to charity), and she also just released a jam from her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. So since this brand is going to be selling things like tableware, linens, and cooking items, we could see this cooking show really tying together all the different parts of her passions she's shown us over time.
Who will be doing the Meghan Markle's cooking show?
Deadlinereported that Sony Pictures is producing Meghan's show. They said, "It will be produced by Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation, which is behind series including Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show and A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath."
They also reported that Archwell, Hariton and Aaron Saidman, and Eli Holzman for IPC will executive produce this project as well. It will premiere via Netfliix like all of the other projects Prince Harry and Meghan have done! We can't wait!
Where did Meghan Markle's new show film?
They actually filmed Meghan Markle's cooking show at a house just 2 miles away from the family's residence in Montecito, California. Prince Harry and Meghan seem to draw a lot of inspiration from where they live since Meghan's brand American Riviera Orchard was also inspired by the lovely Montecito, CA. Plus, they apparently wanted to keep production close by, which we can only presume is because of their sweet little kids.
When will we get to watch Meghan Markle's cooking show?
The series unfortunately doesn't have a release date yet, but it's in the "early stages of productions" according to Deadline. Hopefully we'll find out more — including the actual name of Meghan's show — very soon! All we know is, whenever it does come out, we plan to binge the whole series ASAP!
Make sure to come back to this article for any updates on Prince Harry and Meghan's newest TV venture!
