Brandon Sklenar FINALLY Just Revealed Whether He'd Do A Rom-Com

Brandon Sklenar has some pretty epic love stories under his belt. 1923's Alex and Spencer and It Ends With Us' Lily and Atlas are two iconic couples in pop culture right now, and I'm adding Violet and Henry from Drop (premiering in theaters April 11) to the list. What starts out as a fun first date turns terrifying when anonymous drops to her phone demand Violet kill Henry before the date's over. Whoa. That's intense.

But despite the fact this is probably the worst first date in recent cinema, Brandon Sklenar and White Lotus star Meghann Fahy's chemistry is so electric that I'll be referring to the movie as a scary rom-com from here on out. Naturally, I have to ask Brandon if he'd ever do a classic rom-com!

Here's what 1923's Brandon Sklenar had to say about starring in a rom-com in Brit + Co's Drop interview. Plus, Meghann Fahy's best dating advice!

Is Brandon Sklenar in a rom-com? "It's possible. I'm not saying no, but it's possible," he teases. "I'd love to do a comedy at some point. Everything I have in the future is very far from, and very far from romance, but I'd say it's possible. Yeah, never say never." As far as his dream comedy goes, Brandon tells Brit + Co, "I love Peter Sellers and I love like Chevy Chase movies. I'm like I'm a very physical guy and I'd love to be able to do something just absurd like grounded but completely absurd."

What have Meghann Fahy said about Brandon Sklenar? The best ensemble comedies and rom-coms always have incredible casts, but I can't imagine a better duo than Brandon and Meghann. They make an incredible team in Drop, and Meghann admits if she found herself in the same situation as Violet, she wouldn't hesitate to tap Brandon in to help her. "If sh—t went down, he'd be a good guy to be with," she says. "I feel like you got some real survival skills." "I could do a couple of things, but most of that I learned from my friends of mine who are even gnarlier than me," he says. "I take little credit. I mean, you learn everything from somewhere, right?" "I mean, I'm pretty good with like hand to hand combat," he continues, before Meghann tells him he's good at intimidation and he quite literally goes, "Grr, scary face. Spooky."

What is a good first date conversation? But, more often than not, a bad date won't have any danger...just awkwardness. "I think if you're on a bad date and you realize 'I'm probably not gonna end up with this person,' just try to enjoy yourself anyway and make it about just trying to connect with somebody," Brandon says. "Just just get to know somebody for the sake of getting to know someone." When it comes to ice breaker questions and conversation starters, Meghann loves "a final meal [question] like last meal, appetizer, main, dessert, drinks, sides, the whole bit." "What did you want to be when you were really little growing up?" Brandon adds. "Dream scenario." (Let the record show Brandon has admitted he loved Batman growing up, and he's a leading fancast for the DCU. I'm totally here for it).

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.