5 Quick Mental Resets You Can Do At Your Desk

You know those days where your brain is the polar opposite of a brain and more like some pink pudding? The good news is you don't need a full meditation retreat or a two-hour power walk to shake off the mental cobwebs and bring yourself back to life. Sometimes, all it takes is a few quick resets you can complete right at your desk. These five exercises are all small, actionable ways to re-engage your focus, boost your mood, and get that brain back in working order with a fresh perspective to boot.

Next time you feel your mental gears grinding to a halt, give one of these mental resets a try!

Polina Zimmerman / PEXELS 1. The 60-Second Sensory Scan Our brains become overloaded when we're constantly processing information, yet we often remain unaware of our surroundings. Take one minute to engage your five senses, one by one. Start by looking around: notice three things you haven't really seen today – the pattern on a colleague's mug, the way the light hits your plant, the texture of your keyboard. Then, listen for three distinct sounds: the hum of your computer, distant chatter, and the faint rustle of papers. Next, silently acknowledge three things you can feel: your feet on the floor, the pressure of your watch, the air on your skin. If possible, take a moment to smell something pleasant (like a coffee or hand cream) and even taste something (such as a sip of water, lo mein from lunch, or a mint). This simple exercise grounds you in the present, pulling you away from swirling thoughts and back into tangible reality.

Mikhail Nilov / PEXELS 2. The Micro-Movement Burst Sitting still for hours is a productivity killer. Your body and brain are interconnected, and a quick physical jolt can often be precisely what the doctor ordered. You don't need to do burpees in the middle of the office. Try a set of desk stretches: neck rolls, shoulder shrugs, arm circles, or even just standing up and doing 10 calf raises. A quick walk to the water cooler or bathroom can also work wonders. The goal is to get your blood flowing and break the sedentary cycle. Even five minutes of intentional movement can significantly reduce stress, improve circulation to your brain, and make you feel more energized and alert if that's your jam!

Karola G / PEXELS 3. The "One-Thing" Focus When you're overwhelmed, the sheer volume of tasks can be paralyzing. Instead of staring at your endless to-do list, pick one small, achievable task from it. It could be sending a single email, formatting a paragraph, making a list, or even just organizing five files on your desktop. Dedicate your full, undivided attention to completing just that one item, ignoring everything else for a few minutes. The act of completing even a tiny task provides a sense of accomplishment and often makes the larger list feel less perilous. It's about creating a small win to kickstart your motivation.

Vlada Karpovich / PEXELS 4. The Power Playlist Music has an incredible ability to shift our focus. Create a short playlist (think three to five songs) of tracks that reliably lift your spirits. When you feel a slump coming on, put on your headphones and immerse yourself in that music. This isn't about escaping your work, but about using sound to reset your mental state and create a more positive, focused environment for tackling your next task.

Karola G / PEXELS 5. The Gratitude Glimpse It's easy to get caught up in deadlines and demands. Taking a moment to practice gratitude can dramatically shift your perspective. Close your eyes for a few seconds and think of three things you are genuinely grateful for, right now. They don't have to be grand gestures; it could be the warmth of your coffee, a supportive colleague, the sunny weather outside, or simply the fact that you have a comfortable chair. This simple act rewires your brain to focus on positivity, reducing stress and increasing overall well-being, even amidst a busy workday.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more mental health tips!