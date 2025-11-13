Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Reach for these nutritious foods to feel better.

Seasonally Depressed? Try Adding These 5 Mood-Boosting Foods To Your Diet

Foods With Vitamin D
Ella Olsson / PEXELS
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserNov 13, 2025
If you’ve been feeling sluggish lately, it might not just be the weather — your body could be craving more vitamin D. Vitamin D plays a crucial role in aiding bone health, immunity, and mood regulation. In fact, it’s correlated with serotonin production, which can further exacerbate seasonal depression (more formally, seasonal affective disorder).

Since many of us don’t get enough sunlight this time of year, adding vitamin D-rich foods to your diet is an easy and delicious way to fill the gap and simply feel better, even in the wake of 5 p.m. sunsets and freezing temps.

Here are 5 of the best sources of vitamin D to eat, plus some simple ways to enjoy them.

Salmon Sushi

Cup Of Couple / PEXELS

Salmon

Salmon is one of the richest natural sources of vitamin D. Wild-caught salmon tends to have higher levels than farmed options, which could be good to keep in mind the next time you go grocery shopping. You can bake it up in the oven super quick – simply season it with salt, pepper, and any other spice blends you like. From there, you can enjoy it alongside some steamed veggies or in a homemade grain bowl.

Sardines

Eva Bronzini / PEXELS

Sardines

Like salmon, sardines are a fatty fish packed with nutrients. Sardines typically deliver calcium, omega-3s, and that good vitamin D you may need to supplement any deficiencies. Toss some into a Mediterranean pasta salad or smash some onto toast for a healthy meal.

Shrimp Stir Fry

Anthony Leong / PEXELS

Shrimp

Not only is shrimp high in iodine and vitamin D, it’s also low-calorie and high-protein. Our favorite ways to eat shrimp include sautéing some in garlic butter, via shrimp tacos, or shrimp stir-fry.

Yogurt Bowl

Vlad Chetan / PEXELS

Dairy (Milk, Yogurt, Butter)

Many dairy products are fortified with vitamin D, so any way you can get them in your system can be a great way to step up your consumption. From overnight oats and yogurt bowls to smoothies and lattes, there’s truly no shortage of ways to add more dairy to your diet.

Mushrooms On Cutting Board

Ella Olsson / PEXELS

Mushrooms

Some mushrooms naturally synthesize vitamin D when they’re exposed to sunlight. They’re so healthy and tasty, plus easily customizable for a wide variety of recipes: risotto, pasta, pizza, egg scramble, stir-fry – the list goes on and on.

