These IKEA Desks Are The Secret To Making WFH Productive
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Aside from making loads of darling home decor and some pretty marvelous Swedish meatballs, IKEA has totally mastered the desk game. IKEA desks come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, but the B+C team has a few designs that speak to their own WFH routine.
We work remotely, and since everyone has different spaces and working styles, the habitat in which we work differs. One constant is IKEA desks! These are the top 3 IKEA desks that facilitate the utmost creativity, focus, and fun for our remote team.
Photo by Meredith Holser
VITTSJÖ
The VITTSJÖ desk is ideal for working in small spaces. It’s only about 14 inches deep, but reaches nearly 40 inches wide, providing a fair amount of space to arrange books, cords, accessories, and the like.
The frame of the VITTSJÖ desk is crafted from steel, and features one large glass panel that spreads across the tabletop. There’s a small hutch on the right side of the desk that's helpful for stowing clutter (or less frequently reached-for items) away. You can buy it in white or dark brown colorways.
B+C team member Meredith's work set-up packs pretty light (sometimes, just a single laptop), and this IKEA desk is the perfect host for what she needs on a daily basis. A laptop stand, bluetooth keyboard + mouse, and IKEA’s TOBIAS chair make her WFH desk feel more comfortable and professional, but what this IKEA desk really excels at is fitting into her small space.
There’s not many places in Meredith’s apartment that fit a full-size desk, leaving the living room as the only option. Since the VITTSJÖ desk boasts a slim size, it was one of the only IKEA desks that made sense. Additionally, the clear glass and white accents don’t hold much visual weight, so the desk isn't a distraction from the rest of her living room.
The VITTSJÖ desk costs $69.99, so it’s an amazing affordable option if you don’t want to spend a ton on a new WFH arrangement. Meredith’s had her VITTSJÖ desk for over a year, and it’s held up amazingly well. In fact, more than half of her apartment’s furniture is from IKEA!
Image via IKEA
LAGKAPTEN / MITTBACK
This trestle + table top duo keeps the creative juices flowing for B+C team member, Theresa. It mimics a traditional drafting table, except you can adjust the height with ease – let it slant or sit flat! It’s super artistic and looks gorgeous even when it’s not being used for WFH purposes.
At its highest, the LAGKAPTEN / MITTBACK desk stands about 38 inches tall. The surface measures about 55 x 23 inches, providing ample space for a sizable computer monitor, work notes, drawings, and much more – even some colorful desk decor!
The trestle segments that hold this IKEA desk up are made from solid birch, so you can count on its durability, no matter what position you put it in. They also feature a small shelf space for miscellaneous goods. The table top is responsibly crafted from 70% recycled structured paper filling, fiberboard, plastic edging, and acrylic paint. The natural finish on each piece allows you to easily match it with existing furniture.
For those searching for IKEA desks that’ll fit into a proper office space, the LAGKAPTEN / MITTBACK design offers a sleek sitting space for simply getting stuff done!
Photo by Ali Ives
MICKE
The IKEA MICKE desk is such a sleek and solid choice for a more permanent home office space. B+C team member Ali enjoys the vast amount of storage space that this desk has to offer in its discreet pull-out drawers, and has taken her skill for decorating to every corner of her WFH set-up, wall art included.
MICKE measures about 29 inches tall, 41 inches wide, and 19 inches deep and is suitable for practically any screen set-up, from a single laptop to double monitors.
If cord organization is top of mind for your WFH space, MICKE features a convenient cable outlet near the back of the top surface that tidies things up.
There aren’t too many bits and bobs associated with this IKEA desk, but it’s still super practical. Its design leans on the cleaner side, so it can match any interior, from a dorm room to a home office. Given its minimalist quality, you can dress it up any way you want!
MICKE currently comes in four different colors – white, black-brown, black-red, and white-anthracite.
Discover more of the best furniture for your home with Brit + Co!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.