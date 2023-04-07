How To Do The Sunday Reset The Right Way
We’ve all come to know the Sunday reset – whether we like it or not. I find myself scrolling by those quickly-cut TikToks of people making their beds, or restocking their fridges all the time...and I’m lowkey jealous of how put-together their homes are. Is the spic and span all thanks to this Sunday reset? I realized the practice involved cleaning and tidying, but what does it really mean for my home and habits? Let’s hear from experts on the trend, and how you can hit reset.
What is the Sunday reset?
@jjosefin Sunday reset🌙🌸🫶🏼>> #fyp#inspo#actionhaul2023#sundayreset#sundayroutine#resetroutine#cleanwithme#roominspo#thatgirlaesthetic♬ low sza sped up - OgSpaceHeyGirls
The Sunday reset entails regular, lower-commitment cleaning and organizing tasks to help you maintain a routine that doesn’t feel daunting every time.
“While regular deep cleanings or annual spring cleanings are important, they can often feel overwhelming and time-consuming,” says Karina Toner, Operations Manager of Spekless Cleaning. “The Sunday reset, on the other hand, can be done in a shorter amount of time and on a more regular basis, making it a more sustainable way to keep your home tidy long-term. It can also provide a sense of structure and routine, helping to increase feelings of calm and comfort at home.”
Why is the Sunday reset important?
The Sunday reset sets you up for success each week, because the practice can be used for grounding and stress-relief. Studies show that cleaning can even serve as a form of mindfulness, too.
“Sundays can be quite a gift, serving as an opportunity to reset our minds along with our spaces in a more organized and beautiful way,” says Nikki Boyd, Professional Organizer and founder of At Home With Nikki LLC and best selling author Beautifully Organized. “During a typical weekday, we may experience stress, lack of control or just feel off in some shape or form due to any number of things. However, taking a few hours on Sunday to reset our home, reflect, organize and set goals for yourself can help bring peace of mind and renewed energy going into the week.””Mess and disorganization contribute to stress and feeling overwhelmed,” says Vanesa Amaro, a former professional housekeeper turned cleaning expert, now taking to social media to give her followers expert cleaning tips and product recommendations. “A clean and organized home can help foster peace of mind, allow you to be more focused and even be more productive!”
Tips For The Sunday Reset
@elainamich Sunday reset 🫧🤍🧺☁️ do we still wanna see these? Lmk :) #sundayreset#cleanwithme#cleaningmotivation#routine#cleantok#bedroomdecor#homedecor#vanilla#aesthetic#reset#dailyvlog#cleangirl#cleangirlaesthetic♬ Fake ID X Walking On A Dream Carter Walsh Remix - CarterWalsh
1. Declutter first.
Putting away miscellaneous dishes, clothes, shoes, and more before you clean anything else is a good first step for the Sunday reset. This makes way for any cleaning projects you want to take on, or just a good regular practice to do to avoid clutter.
“One of the biggest benefits of the Sunday reset is the mental clarity that comes along with a clean and organized home,” says Toner. “When our physical space is cluttered and disorganized, it can have a negative impact on our mental health and wellbeing.”
Photo by Liliana Drew / PEXELS
2. Create a schedule.
The day you set aside each week to reset doesn’t always have to be Sunday. A lot of people end up choosing Sundays because their 9-5 takes up time during the week, or to take advantage of the beginning of a new week.“As long as you keep up with your house cleaning, the day of the week you are doing it does not matter,” says Sara San Angelo, aka The Cleaning Lady of Confessions Of A Cleaning Lady. “If Sunday is the best day for you, so be it. I suggest doing a little each day so you are not overwhelmed with cleaning on the weekends. 15 to 20 minutes a day cleaning during the work week can give you a whole weekend to enjoy."
@emiliekiser HAPPY SUNDAY RESET🕺💗🧘🏼♀️✨🧚🏼♀️ #cleantok#lifestyle#momsoftiktok#trending#viral#cleangirlaesthetic#cleangirl#satisfying#productivity#motivate#cleaninghacks#thatgirl#momsoftiktok#youngmom#homeinspo#amazonfinds♬ Gucci Flip Flops (feat. Lil Yachty) - Bhad Bhabie
3. Use a timer.
Your reset doesn’t have to take up a lot of time. As long as it’s enough time for you to feel comfortable with what you’ve accomplished around the house, you’re doing the Sunday reset right.
"A 15 minute sweep before going to bed each night is a great way to maintain an organized and beautifully kept home,” says Boyd. “Wiping down surfaces, vacuuming carpets and dusting shelves are all low-lift cleaning tasks that are great to incorporate into your daily routine.”
Photo by Karoline Grabowska / PEXELS
4. Get everyone involved.
Your partner, kids, or spouse can all help facilitate the Sunday reset throughout the week, and on Sunday. If you’re sharing a home, you never have to clean alone – make it a fun 30-minute activity for everyone to pitch in!
@tanicha_rose Starting the week off fresh 🫧🤍🧺 #cleanwithme#weeklyreset#resetroutine#sundayreset#apartmenttherapy#cleantok#sundaycleaning#sundayresetroutine#cleanwithme#cleangirltiktok#thatgirllifestyle#blackgirltiktok♬ Wop It - Lil Vada
5. Don't expect perfection.
There's a lot of expectations that crop up when we’re seeing what others do on social media. It’s important to live by your own standards and do what's right for you and your home, rather than compare yourself to someone else.
“Social media can make it seem like we should be perfecting our homes 24/7 and living as if our house is a museum, but that’s not realistic for anyone,” says Corrine Moran, Professional Organizer who actually trademarked the Sunday Reset®, and Founder and CEO of Grid + Glam. “The Sunday Reset® is meant to put us into a positive state of mind to start the week, not to stress us out if everything in our home doesn’t look picture perfect. Prioritizing what’s going to make us feel good and help our home function better, over what looks good on camera, is essential. It’s just a bonus if the organization ends up looking pretty!”
“Approach the reset in a way that is manageable and sustainable for your lifestyle,” says Toner. ‘While it may be difficult for some, it’s best to try to avoid perfectionism when tackling a Sunday reset, and recognize that a clean and organized home doesn't have to be perfect to be beneficial.”
How will you do your Sunday reset? Let us know on Twitter, and sign up for our email newsletter for more cleaning tips!
Header image via Dane Deaner / Unsplash
- 15 Gluten-Free and Paleo Easter Brunch Ideas Everyone Will Love ›
- 55 Delicious Low-Carb Recipes You Can Make In Under An Hour ›
- 15 Pasta Recipes for the Meat Lover in All of Us ›
- The Best Breathing Techniques To Fight The Sunday Scaries ›
- TikTok's Clean Girl Aesthetic Keeps Things Fresh and Simple ›
- The Electric Spin Scrubber + 4 Other Viral Products For Your Cleaning Caddy ›