I Tried A $500+/Month Meal Delivery Service, And It Might Just Be Worth The $$$
Right now you’re probably thinking to yourself: “Holy sh*t! Who in their right mind would spend $500+/month on food? In this economy?!” I had the same thoughts when I discovered Methodology, a nutrient-rich meal delivery service, thanks to none other than a pesky Instagram ad. Regardless, I was intrigued.
Methodology boasts an assortment of nutrient-dense, chef-crafted, and clinically-validated meals, snacks, and juices. They offer “fresh, sustainably sourced meals for the same cost – and convenience – as Doordash.” And I’m not going to lie…when you check out their website, the food looks good. Like, really good.
Image via Methodology
Their food forgoes many of the standard ingredients in other meal delivery services, like gluten, dairy, refined sugar, and cooking oil. Personally, I prefer eating as clean as possible (though the occasional chocolate dessert sneaks into my diet), so knowing that each meal is packed with pastured, sustainable proteins, high fiber, and some of the 200+ plants included in their weekly menu is pretty great. Even better – Methodology offers a totally customizable service, which allowed me to select the size of their portion (regular or large), substitute meat for vegan or seafood options and note any allergies or dietary restrictions.
Anyone who knows me is aware of my utter disdain for cooking. No matter how hard I try, I’d just rather have my food prepared in a flash and never touch a set of kitchenware again, which made Methodology all the more appealing to me. Since all of their meals come fully cooked (if it’s required) in reusable containers, it took minutes to heat up meals and enjoy.
Image via Methodology
Methodology was kind enough to send me their full weekly reset, which was valued at $345/week. The package included 15 meals to span over 5 days, cute little protein ball snacks, and a collection of fresh juices. Each day, I tried something new (and totally out of my comfort zone) – from a sage dijon turkey salad to beef bolognese to a wildflower prawn salad – most of which was shockingly tasty to my selective palette. I've never consumed wildflowers or sage in my life (among many, many other ingredients in their meals), so I was certainly skeptical after reading over each container’s contents. Even so, each meal was truly fresh and way more colorful than my normal plates, so it was a welcomed surprise.
Image via Methodology
Long story short, if you’re a busy professional, time-bound mom, or health guru, Methodology may be worth a try! However, if you're ultra-ultra-ultra picky, this may be a service worth skipping.
Let us know if you give Methodology a go in the comments, and tag us in your latest meals on Instagram!
Header images courtesy of Methodology.
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.