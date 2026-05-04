11 Mexican Desserts For Your Best Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Ever

There’s nothing sweeter than spending Cinco de Mayo with margaritas and Mexican desserts! Of course tacos are in the equation, too, but as a certified sweet tooth, I’m entirely too focused on everything from the dessert table, from tres leches to polvorones.

Growing up in Texas, I developed a sincere appreciation for delicious Mexican desserts like this, as well as Mexican-American culture as a whole. As May 5 approaches, plan to make one (or a few!) of these sweet treats to celebrate accordingly with friends and family. 🎊

Scroll for some authentic Mexican desserts and treats that put a modern spin on traditional recipes.

Everyone loves a classic churro, but this list of Mexican desserts goes beyond that.

Brit + Co Cayenne Churros Like I said, churros are a classic when it comes to Mexican desserts! These fried treats add a bit of spice to tradition, sprinkling the chocolate dipping sauce with cayenne. Don't knock chocolate and cayenne 'til you try it—it's a staple flavor combo in Mexican desserts. (via Brit + Co)

Brit + Co Churro Donuts Perhaps a more adventurous departure from actual churros, these sugar-dusted churro donuts are filled to the brim with a delicious dulce de leche creme. This is a great option for dessert, but they'd be even better in the morning alongside some hot coffee or horchata. (via Brit + Co)

Completely Delicious Mexican Wedding Cookies Prepare to get sugary! On the outside, Mexican wedding cookies are slathered in a dense layer of powdered sugar, while a buttery, nutty shortbread awaits on the inside. This texture combo makes them very addicting, which is super satisfying knowing the recipe will only take you 30 minutes to make! (via Completely Delicious)

Where Is My Spoon? Tres Leches Tres leches cake is sponge cake soaked in a mixture of three different milks (condensed milk, evaporated milk, and heavy cream) and topped with whipped cream or meringue. Mexican desserts really don't get more decedent than this! Each bite you take of tres leches is amazingly dense and creamy—the ideal partner for a traditional side serving of fresh berries and fruits. (via Where Is My Spoon?)

The Bossy Kitchen Capirotada (Mexican Bread Pudding) This Mexican dessert, typically symbolic of Lent and eaten on Good Friday, is one you really have to make to understand just how tasty it is. Capirotada is layered toasted bread slices soaked in a syrup made from piloncillo (unrefined cane sugar), cinnamon, cloves, and other warm spices. Sometimes cheese, nuts, dried fruits, and plantains are thrown in the mix for a traditional treat that's downright comforting! (via The Bossy Kitchen)

Averie Cooks Mexican Chocolate Shortbread Cookies These baked goods are basically Mexican hot chocolate, but in cookie form. Drawing flavor inspiration from the famed cocoa drink, each shortbread cookie carries the notes of chocolate, cinnamon, and a dash of cayenne for added kick. (via Averie Cooks)

Cilantro Parsley Buñuelos Similar to churros, buñuelos are fried dough desserts coated with cinnamon and sugar. They're definitely lighter and crunchier in texture, though, which makes them a fantastic ending to a denser dinner. Once you've fried 'em up, drizzle them with syrup or honey for maximum enjoyment! (via Cilantro Parsley)

Takes Two Eggs Mangonada (With Boba!) This is just the drink to cool you down on a hot Cinco afternoon. Mangonadas are sweet and spicy at the same time and typically blend frozen fruit, chamoy (a thick puree made from pickled fruits), and Tajín together. This recipe in particular has a bit of Asian fusion going on with the addition of fresh boba pearls. (via Takes Two Eggs)

Signature Concoctions Rose Milk Tres Leches Your run-of-the-mill tres leches just got a serious upgrade! This gorgeous cake is doused in floral flavors from rose milk and rose syrup and topped off with a light, thin spread of whipped cream. Garnish it off with some rose petals, and you've executed it flawlessly. (via Signature Concoctions)

Butternut Bakery Churro Ice Cream This ice cream recipe might just beat out any of your local creameries when it comes to Mexican desserts. It's stuffed with baked churro pieces and thick ribbons of dulce de leche, all of which are surrounded by a densely-sweet cinnamon ice cream base. It's a no-churn recipe, too, so it's not as labor-intensive as other methods. Make a big batch for the whole fiesta to enjoy! (via Butternut Bakery)

The Real Food Dietitians Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies Dotted with mini marshmallows and chocolate chips, each bite of these Mexican chocolate cookies will make you feel like you're sipping on a mug of the real thing. The cookie dough base almost resembles brownies in texture, making each one super rich and chocolatey as ever. (via The Real Food Dietitians)

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This post has been updated.