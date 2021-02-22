10 Easy Margarita Recipes to Celebrate National Margarita Day
As if we needed a reason to shake up a margarita at home, there happens to be an official day for it and it's today! National Margarita Day falls on 2/22 this year and we're here for it with 10 salty, tequila-y, yummy margarita recipes from bartenders across the country. DIY your margarita bar for two and kick off the week with a frozen or on-the-rocks margarita with a twist. Salud!
Brit + Co's Champagne Margarita Cocktail Recipe would be a hit anytime but especially during a (boozy) brunch, a Zoom wedding shower, your best friend's birthday, or simply a day that ends in "y."
You'll feel the love with Brit + Co's Strawberry Jalapeño Margarita Recipe. <3
Watermelon Ginger Margarita
It's always watermelon season here! Try this watermelon- and ginger-infused 'rita from our friends at Reed's Ginger Ale and/or check out Brit + Co's Frozen Watermelon Mint Margarita.
Ingredients:
- 4 cups cubed watermelon, frozen
- 3 ounces lime juice
- 3 ounces tequila
- 1 12-ounce can Reed's Zero Sugar Real Ginger Ale
- Watermelon slices, for garnish
- Ice, optional
Directions: In a blender, add watermelon, lime juice, tequila and 6 ounces ginger ale (1/2 can). Blend until watermelon is incorporated. Add remaining ginger ale (ice if thicker consistency is preferred) and blend until smooth, pour, and serve!
Jae's Sweet and Spicy Margarita
Bartender Jae Brandon of Atlanta shared this recipe with a sweet (pineapple juice) and spicy (jalapeños) twist.
Ingredients
- 2 oz Herradura Reposado Tequila
- 1 oz lime juice
- 3 muddled jalapeño pepper slices
- .5 oz Herradura agave
- 2 oz pineapple juice
Directions:
1. Add Ice to the shaker
2. Add 2 to 3 slices of fresh jalapeños
3. Muddle the jalapeño
4. Add one ounce of lime juice
5. Add two ounces of Herradura Reposado Tequila
6. Add one squeeze of agave
7. Add two ounces of Pineapple Juice
8. Shake all contents vigorously
9. Double strain into a large rocks glass over ice
10. Garnish with the top of the jalapeño head
Tanteo Spicy Fig Margarita
We never met a fig we didn't like. Muddle some in this 'marg recipe from our pals at Tanteo Tequila, which will donate 5 percent of proceeds today to the Newtown Creek Alliance.
Ingredients
- 2 oz Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila
- 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 1/2 oz. Agave Nectar
- 4-5 Muddled Figs
Los Arango Cadillac Margarita
For Grand Marnier fans, this margarita recipe is just that: GRAND.
Ingredients
- 2 oz. Los Arango Reposado
- 1 oz. Lime Juice
- 3⁄4 oz. Agave Nectar
- 1⁄2 oz. Grand Marnier
Tanteo Tequila Burning Love Margarita
Another one from Tanteo Tequila, this margarita recipe is *not* for the spice averse.
Ingredients
(Serves 2)
- 50 ml Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila
- 50 ml Tanteo Blanco Tequila
- 50 ml Tanteo Habanero Tequila
- 2 oz Passion Fruit Syrup
- 4 oz. Fresh Orange Juice
- 2 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
- 50 Ml Tanteo Chipotle Tequila float
Los Arango Spicy Ginger Margarita
Give Los Arango Blanco a try for a tequila with notes of citrus, lime, agave and pineapple - yum!
Ingredients
- 2 ounces Los Arango Blanco
- 1 ounce lime juice
- ½ ounce ginger simple syrup
- 3 slices fresh cut jalapeño
- Tajín for rim
Directions: Rim your glass with Tajín. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to chill and combine ingredients. Fine strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish & Enjoy!
Shishito Spice Margarita
Channel summer vibes with this shishito-infused margarita.
Ingredients
- 2 oz Vamonos Riendo Mezcal
- 1 oz Lime Juice
- 0.75 oz Roasted Shishito Pepper Agave Syrup (Roast Shishito peppers. Combine equal parts water, agave, and roasted peppers and blend. Fine strain through a chinois or strainer. Syrup is good for up to a week.)
- Sea Salt
- Vegetable Ash (optional)
- Roasted Shishito Pepper
Directions: Combine ingredients in tin, shake, and strain over fresh ice. Garnish with sea salt and vegetable ash rim, roasted shishito pepper.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.