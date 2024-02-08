The 40 Best Cookbooks To Inspire You To Make More Delicious Recipes This Year
Let's take a moment to remember the food storage containers we bought for our meal prep ideas that haven't been used yet...yeah. Now that that's over, I have a teeny suggestion that'll help us cook more this year — we should try to embrace actually opening some of our cookbooks to make recipes we love. Before you start throwing tomatoes in protest, just know that I'm on your side — I just feel we deserve more than our expensive takeout budgets. So, get ready to be inspired by 40 of the best cookbooks that'll inspire you to cook more delicious recipes this year!
Best Cookbooks For Breakfast & Brunch Recipes
The Breakfast Bible: 100+ Favorite Recipes to Start the Day by Williams Sonoma
We've all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but that doesn't mean we always make time to eat it. If you're confused about what to cook, flip through William Sonoma'sThe Breakfast Bible for over 100 breakfast recipes that'll make you look forward to eating before starting your busy day.
The Egg Cookbook: The Creative Farm-to-Table Guide to Cooking Fresh Eggs by Healdsburg Press
Can't get enough of eating eggs, but want something that refreshes your love for them? The Egg Cookbook is here to give you endless recipe possibilities.
Sarabeth's Good Morning Cookbook: Breakfast, Brunch, and Baking by Sarabeth Levine
If you've taken off a couple days from work, you may not be in a rush to wake up early. Sometimes this looks like waking up well after 10am to cook brunch recipes and that's okay! Pick out a few that you love from Sarabeth's Good Morning Cookbook and enjoy not rushing through your meal for once!
Brunch at Bobby's: 140 Recipes for the Best Part of the Weekend by Bobby Flay
If Bobby Flay is cooking brunch at his home, I'd definitely petition to stop by! Since that might be a little creepy, the next best thing is having his Brunch at Bobby's cookbook in the comfort of our own homes.
Best Cookbooks For Easy & Feel Good Recipes
Seriously, So Good: Simple Recipes for a Balanced Life by Carissa Stanton (Available April 16, 2024)
Carissa Stanton is the queen of creating simple recipes that make you want to move your body and over 500K people on Instagram agree! Since she's known for sharing her fun recipes with her audience, Stanton is gearing up for the release of her cookbook Seriously, So Good on April 16!
The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Doby Ayesha Curry
If there's one thing Ayesha Curry is going to do, it's create amazing vibes based on her flavorful recipes. As the founder of Sweet July, mom of three, and wife of basketball star Steph Curry, she knows a lot about being too busy to cook. But, The Full Plate offers a reprieve for anyone else who's pressed for time and still want to eat good meals.
Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals by Tieghan Gerard
Tieghan Gerard's meals hold a very special place in my heart so it makes since that Half Baked Harvest Every Day is one of the best cookbooks worth adding to your recipe lineup. I've found that her recipes are easy to follow and are inspired by her daily life which it feel that more special to make them.
The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with over 100 Recipes by Kardea Brown
I'm from Florida so I grew up eating seafood and generally have to eat salmon a few times a week — seriously. I love that The Way Home is a literal celebration of sea islands food for those of us who enjoy seaside-inspired meals.
Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate by Jessie James Decker"
Jessie James Decker is giving us a taste of southern, Cajun, and Italian bites in Just Feed Me, and that's a big reason why I love it. It literally combines all of my favorite foods in one cookbook which means I'll be spending a lot of time cooking them.
Northern Soul: Southern-Inspired Home Cooking from a Northern Kitchen by Justin Sutherland
This Iron Chef champion knows his way around the kitchen and I'm intrigued by his ability to put a northern twist on some of the southern dishes I grew up on. It's one of the reasons I highly recommend adding this cookbook to your kitchen this year!
Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love by Chrissy TeigenCravings accurately describes how I feel when looking through Chrissy Teigen's cookbook because she just seems to know how to curate recipes that'll make anyone's mouth water.
Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering by Joanna Gaines
Full transparency — I originally bought this cookbook at Home Goods because I thought it would make an awesome coffee table book. However, Joanna has slipped into my kitchen and basically taken over with her thorough description of seasoning pairings and more.
Everyday Grand: Soulful Recipes for Celebrating Life's Big and Small Moments byJocelyn Delk Adams with Olga Massov
Life should feel like a celebration and what's a fun soiree without amazing food? Thanks to Jocelyn Delk Adams, we never have to ask that question again.
Son of a Southern Chef: Cook with Soulby Lazarus Lynch
I'm sure you tired of seeing the best cookbooks that are southern-inspired, but I can't help it. There's something simple and comforting about them, and Lazarus Lynch breaks it down for us in Son of a Southern Chef.
Best Cookbooks About Healthy & Vegan Recipes
The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100 by Dan Buettner
I think there's a reason why I'm so drawn to healthy bowls and it has everything to do with blue zone diet recipes! If you're looking to start making them at home too, Dan Buettner's The Blue Zones Kitchen cookbook is full of recipes that'll make you feel good as soon as you take the first bite.
Black Rican Vegan: Fire Plant-Based Recipes from a Bronx Kitchen by Lyana Blount
Who says you can't mix tradition with vegan flair? If anyone believes that, Lyana Blount is here to change your mind with Black Rican Vegan. There's recipes like Moxtails and Birria tacos that'll send your taste buds flying.
P.S. My S.O. is Dominican so I'm biased about any cookbook that contains Birria tacos!
The Weekday Vegetarians: 100 Recipes and a Real-Life Plan for Eating Less Meat by Jenny Rosenstrach
I'd be lying if I said it's easy to stop eating meat so The Weekday Vegetarians is for anyone who needs a starting point.
The Well Plated Cookbook: Fast, Healthy Recipes You'll Want to Eat by Erin Clarke
If the cover didn't pique your interest, I'm sure knowing that there's super easy and healthy recipes inside of The Well Plated Cookbook that will!
The Mediterranean Dish: 120 Bold and Healthy Recipes You'll Make on Repeat by Suzy Karadsheh
Try your hand at over 100 Mediterranean-inspired dishes in The Mediterranean Dish. They're so flavorful you won't believe they're as healthy as they are.
Cook Smart, Eat Well: Mayo Clinic recipes and strategies for healthy living by Jennifer A. Welper
There's ways to cook smarter while eating healthier and Mayo Clinic knows that. However, Cook Smart, Eat Well can help it feel less daunting for you.
Eat Plants, B*tch: 91 Vegan Recipes That Will Blow Your Meat-Loving Mind by Pinky Cole
Known for making veganism in the south popular, Pinky Cole has 91 recipes you'll fall in love with in Eat Plants, B*tch.
The Green Goddess: Plant-Based Cookbookby Ruby Leaf
Eating healthier doesn't have to be as hard as we make it, but I know it's not always easy to make changes. However, The Green Goddess' recipes makes it feel like an enjoyable journey.
Cooking From the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations (A Feeding the Soul Book) by Tabitha Brown
Tabitha Brown is so joyful that you can't help but want to enjoy her vegan recipes. Inspired by her own wellness journey, Cooking From the Spirit features some of the best recipes she's shared on social media and then some!
Best Cookbooks For Mexican Recipes
Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico by Rick Martínez
This is another biased opinion, but Mi Cocina is one of the best cookbooks that's filled with Mexican cuisine I've come across. I'm already a fan of savory meals, but being fortunate enough to taste Latin food makes me wish everyone can recreate yummy meals in their homes.
Provecho: 100 Vegan Mexican Recipes to Celebrate Culture and Community by Edgar Castrejon
I do realize that some people may want to enjoy vegan options of Mexican recipes so Provecho has made it's way to the best cookbooks list.
Trejo's Tacos: Recipes and Stories from L.A. by Danny Trejo with Hugh Garvey
Danny Trejo has been a part of my cinematic viewing since I was kid so his recipes have made their way into my home via Trejo's Tacos. I know people love Taco Tuesdays, but it's nonnegotiable in my household. What better way to keep the tradition going than to make different tacos?
Best Cookbooks For Italian Recipes
The Pasta Queen: A Just Gorgeous Cookbook by Nadia Caterina Munno
I discovered Nadia Caterina Munno on TikTok and haven't looked back. Her energy and genuine love for cooking inspired me to buy The Pasta Queen as soon as I discovered she had a cookbook. It's perfect for anyone who just can't get enough of pasta recipes. In the words of Munno, they're "Just gorgeous!"
The Silver Spoon Pasta: Authentic Italian Recipes by The Silver Spoon Kitchen
For good measure, I added The Silver Spoon Pasta cookbook to the list in case you need a few more pasta recipes to try!
Pasta Grannies: The Official Cookbook: The Secrets of Italy's Best Home Cooks by Vicky Bennison
If you haven't watched Pasta Grannies on YouTube, you are seriously missing out! It centers the authentic recipes of older Italian women and their process of making pasta is so satisfying to watch. Now you can make some of the recipes you're sure to fall in love with after watching by flipping through the Pasta Grannies cookbook!
The Tucci Cookbook by Stanley Tucci
I don't have many words to describe this cookbook because it's Stanley Tucci and in Stanley I trust.
Best Cookbooks For Dessert Recipes
100 Cookies: The Baking Book for Every Kitchen, with Classic Cookies, Novel Treats, Brownies, Bars, and More by Sarah Keiffer
For my girls who have a sweet tooth, 100 Cookies is going to either make you eat too many cookies and brownies, or you'll find an excuse to bake at every party. There's really no in-between.
Finch Bakery Disco Bakes and Party Cakes by Lauren & Rachel Finch
If you've been thinking about taking your baking skills to the next level, invest in Finch Bakery Disco Bakes and Party Cakes by Lauren & Rachel Finch!
Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing by Jerelle Guy
Don't ring the alarm, but you know I had to include a soulful approach to baking. My late grandmother's famous red velvet recipe all but begged me to feature something reminiscent of the recipes she shared with her granddaughters. Luckily, Black Girl Baking quieted the whisperings with it's yummy, wholesome recipes!
Mooncakes and Milk Bread: Sweet and Savory Recipes Inspired by Chinese Bakeries by Kristina Cho
Baked goods can certainly be savory and sweet — just ask Kristina Cho of Mooncakes and Milk Bread.
I'll Bring The Cake: Recipes for Every Season and Every Occasion by Mandy Merriman
I'll Bring the Cake is another cookbook that's going to fulfill your family and besties' sweet teeth. Don't be surprised if you become the designated baker for future functions once you bake the desserts found in the pages!
The Book On Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies by Erin Jeanne McDowell
The older I get, the more I find myself leaning towards pie. Apple, sweet potatoe, lemon meringue, etc. I can't tell if it's because I'm getting older or if it's some new level of Southern auntie I'm unlocking. While that's TBD, The Book On Pie still makes for an excellent reason to start perfecting your own pie for Easter.
Chicano Bakes: Recipes for Mexican Pan Dulce, Tamales, and My Favorite Desserts by Esteban Castillo
Lastly, Chicano Bakes is another cookbook that makes my heart smile. Every recipe is a nod to treasured Mexican desserts and I know someone is going to fall in love with them.
More Of The Best Cookbooks To Consider
More Is More: Get Loose in the Kitchen by Molly Baz
This is the year to celebrate life and have fun in all areas. No more looking at cooking as this mundane thing that takes up too much of your time. More Is More is all about showing you that you deserve hearty meals.
The Home Cook: Recipes to Know by Heart by Alex Guarnaschelli
Alex Guarnaschelli wants to share recipes with you that can be passed down to the generations that'll come after. Inspired by her mother's cooking, Guarnaschelli penned The Home Cook with the joy of cooking in mind.
Gordon Ramsay Quick and Delicious: 100 Recipes to Cook in 30 Minutes or Less by Gordon Ramsay
Two words — Gordon Ramsay. He's got 100 quick and easy dinner recipes that are sure to become your go-to meals this year.
