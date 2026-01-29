Inside a 1960s Silver Lake Gem: 8 Design Secrets From an LA Expert

When designer Kirsten Blazek of LA-based a1000xBetter furnished a 1960s Silver Lake home, she transformed it into a moody, modern home that feels both cozy and a refreshing nod to the past. Originally built as the personal residence of architect Dick E. Lowry, the home showcases the era’s most iconic design elements: wood beams, floor-to-ceiling glass, clerestory windows, and an indoor-outdoor flow that makes nature feel like an extension of the furniture.

"My goal was to maintain the integrity of the home while making it accessible to modern living," says Kirsten. She layered in rich earthy hues paired with organic textures and clean-lined furnishings that whisper “vintage” while still feeling very right now.

Here are the 8 design ideas I’m stealing from this mid-century home.

Furnish With Pieces Authentic to the Era Michael P.H. Clifford With classic architecture like this, sourcing pieces that reflect the era like a curved leather sofa, sculptural armchairs, and a cubic daybed grounds the home in the era and adds instant soul. "With a house like the Lowry Residence that has such intentional architecture, I believe it is very important to not compete with the architecture when making furnishing selections," she says. "It is about complimenting and leaving space for the architectural features to still be the focus." The furniture and some of the art pieces and lamps were sourced from Amsterdam Modern.

Elevate Spaces With Luxe Rugs Michael P.H. Clifford Adding to the coziness of the home are unique handmade rugs from Mehraban. They warm up the space and add an artistic element. Also, instead of blocking those iconic Silver Lake views, furniture is kept low and light. Think daybeds and low shelving that let the outside world in.

Michael P.H. Clifford Love the understated yet classic dining room, which lets the views take center stage.

Keep Wood Paneling For a Timeless Look Michael P.H. Clifford Wood paneling also creates that treehouse, Big Sur vibe of the home. "I believe that wood paneling has as much relevance today as it has in the 1970s when the house was built," says Kirsten. "The original paneling used throughout the home is a type of paneling that I would use today, so I believe the wood paneling is a material that ties the past but also feels modern and relevant in 2025."

Michael P.H. Clifford From the kitchen cabinets to the bathroom vanities, walnut wood warms every room. It’s timeless, textural, and ties the house together in a subtle but powerful way. "The fact that it was once Dick Lowry’s personal residence made me even more careful with choosing the color palette in the home, as his legacy is evident throughout the property. I wanted to honor and preserve the original architecture while making the home feel modern."

Michael P.H. Clifford Modern touches — white rattan stools, sleek appliances, and fresh gray tile — keep the space feeling current rather than stuck in the past.

Mix In Earthy Tones To Balance The Wood Michael P.H. Clifford According to Kirsten, the home's previous renovation created a through line of muted blues in all of the tile work that worked very well with the wood tones. "I chose an earthy color palette that also included muted blues and other complimentary colors, like creams, greys and ochre," she added.

Michael P.H. Clifford Mushroom bedside lamps in the guest room and pottery-based table lamps, plus a tall three-bulb floor lamp, in the master here all channel that ‘60s vibe with a playful punch.

Embrace Modern Amenities Michael P.H. Clifford A modern upgrade in the bathroom is essential. A freestanding soaking tub tucked right inside a glass-walled shower is luxurious, efficient, and spa-like all at once.

Michael P.H. Clifford The bathrooms are an extension of the home, quiet and luxurious.

Design Thoughtfully With Sustainability In Mind Michael P.H. Clifford Taking advantage of the light and clerestory windows are more than a design element; it can help control the home's comfort and temperature. "It was a pleasure to work in this house and to be able to notice all the small details where it was obvious that so much thought had gone into the design," says Kirsten. "For example the window about the main fireplace in the living room was designed to open and catch the cross breeze, a very necessary but thoughtful element at a time where AC wasn’t used as frequently."

Michael P.H. Clifford Retro furniture can be fun and playful paired with sculptural accessories and colorful art. Art featured in the entry and stairwell are by artist Cindy Hsu Zell.

Preserve Elements Like Stained Glass Michael P.H. Clifford Modular shelving functions as storage and display, giving books, pottery, and art pieces their own home. It also mimics the angles of the creative 60s-era stained glass.

Opt For Serene Outdoor Lounging Michael P.H. Clifford The Silver Lake views deserve equally chic seating. Kirsten went for simple, curved wooden loungers that echo the home’s natural materials while keeping the outdoor vibe calm and unfussy.

Michael P.H. Clifford The takeaway? You don’t need to live in a treehouse to borrow these design moves. A statement lamp, a walnut cabinet, or even just the decision to keep furniture low and light can help bring that mid-century-meets-modern magic into your own space.

