'Avatar: Fire and Ash' Exclusive: Miley Cyrus Takes Us Inside Writing 'Dream as One'

Ahead of the Hannah Montana anniversary special, and performing some old classics, Miley Cyrus wrote a brand new song for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The song was an incredibly personal experience for the "Flowers" singer, who lost her home in Malibu to the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

"I really felt like my experience and my personal kind of journey of loss through fire made this kind of moment of writing feel so first person and feel very intimate in a film that's as large scale as something like Avatar: Fire and Ash," she says in Brit + Co's exclusive look into writing the song for the film, "Dream as One."

Keep reading for a deeper look into "Dream as One," Miley Cyrus' new song for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Here's why the song is "meaningful" to Miley Cyrus. Your browser does not support the video tag. "Dream as One" is a really beautiful look at love in the midst of loss, and how our love for others is one thing that can never be taken away from us. "The song for me really is about rebirth, rebuilding, and every brick that you lay is a purposeful choice and it's meaningful and thoughtful," Miley Cyrus says. "This song is really about vulnerability and allowing it to feel small and intimate but grow into something that can stand besides Avatar and feel very grand, but again keep that heart of intimacy." "The song for me really is about rebirth, rebuilding, and every brick that you lay is a purposeful choice and it's meaningful and thoughtful," Miley Cyrus says. "This song is really about vulnerability and allowing it to feel small and intimate but grow into something that can stand besides Avatar and feel very grand, but again keep that heart of intimacy."

"Dream as One" Lyrics by Miley Cyrus 20th Century Studios Our love will never fade away, we're diamonds in the dark // I put my head against your chest and listened through your heart 'Cause you are my hope no matter where I go // Never alone 'cause somehow I always know Even through the flames // Even through the ashes in the sky // Baby, when we dream, we dream as one // Every time I breathe // It's a song to keep this love alive // I know when we dream, we dream as one // I know when we dream, we dream as one So beautiful when we're together, like feathers on a wing // Righty-right beside me, we're two arrows in the wind 'Cause you are my home (my home) no matter where I go Never alone (alone), I've never been afraid to let you know that Even through the flames // Even through the ashes in the sky // Baby, when we dream, we dream as one // Every time I breathe // It's a song to keep this love alive // I know when we dream, we dream as one Dream, dream, dream (dream, dream, dream, dream) (x3) Even through the flames // Even through the ashes in the sky // Baby, when we dream, we dream as one // Every time I breathe (I breathe) // It's a song to keep this love alive (love alive) // I know when we dream, we dream as one (oh, one) Every time we dream, we dream as one // Every time we dream, we dream as one

Buy Avatar: Fire and Ash on digital starting March 31, 2026, and on 4K Ultra HD™, 3D Blu-ray™ and DVD May 19. Listen to "Dream as One" by Miley Cyrus now!