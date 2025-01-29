The Best New TV Shows Coming To Netflix In February

It won't be long before we can binge all the newest February TV shows, but I have to admit sometimes it's overwhelming to pick a streamer, then sort through all the options. By the time I'm done looking through all the titles, I don't even want to watch TV anymore! If you feel the same, don't worry — I rounded up all the new shows coming to Netflix in February to eliminate at least one of your choices ;).

Keep reading for every new Netflix show coming in February 2025.

1. Envious — On Netflix February 5, 2025 Netflix Vicky has to make the hardest decision of her life: marry Dani and experience stability or see if she can build a life with the exciting and alluring Matías. Looks like following your heart is way more complicated than she thought. Envious is on Netflix February 5 and stars Griselda Siciliani, Esteban Lamothe, Benjamín Vicuña, Pilar Gamboa, Violeta Urtizberea, Marina Bellati, Bárbara Lombardo, Martín Garabal, Lorena Vega, Susana Pampín, Leonora Balcarce, and Débora Nishimoto.

2. Sweet Magnolias — On Netflix February 6, 2025 Netflix Sweet Magnolias season 4 is just as sweet — and spicy — as the episodes you already know and love. And this time we're all in for some surprises as Maddie, Helen, Dana Sue have to weather both physical and emotional storms. Sweet Magnolias season 4 is on Netflix February 6 and stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Logan Allen.

3. The Åre Murders — On Netflix February 6, 2025 Netflix Police officer Hanna moves into her sister's vacation home in Åre after she gets dumped by her partner and suspended from her job. But she jumps back into action (to local cop Daniel's reluctance) when a woman goes missing. The Åre Murders is on Netflix February 6 and stars Carla Sehn, Kardo Razzazi, Charlie Gustafsson, Francisco Sobrado, Amalia Holm, Frida Argento, Agnes Kittelsen, Jon Øigarden, Robin Stegmar, Olle Sarri, Samuel Astor, and Moa Gammel.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar — On Netflix February 6, 2025 Netflix This Netflix TV show follows Belle and Milla, both of whom gain viral fame for using health and wellness techniques to cure their dangerous illnesses. Unfortunately, their virtual empires are all built on a lie. Apple Cider Vinegar is on Netflix February 6 and stars Kaitlyn Dever, Ashley Zukerman, Aisha Dee, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Thom Green, Mark Coles Smith, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Phoenix Raei, Essie Davis, Chai Hansen, Richard Davies, and Susie Porter.

5. Surviving Black Hawk Down — On Netflix February 10, 2025 Netflix Using first-person interviews, Surviving Black Hawk Down takes a look at the real events that inspired Black Hawk Down from director Ridley Scott. Surviving Black Hawk Down is on Netflix February 10.

6. Cobra Kai: The Finale — On Netflix February 13, 2025 Netflix The Cobra Kai finale brings it all to a close this February — 40 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. And it's sure to be an ending for the ages. Cobra Kai season 6 ends on February 13 and stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O'Brien.

7. Melo Movie — On Netflix February 14, 2025 Netflix Celebrate Valentine's Day with this romantic movie, which follows two young people feeling torn between love and pursuing their independent dreams. Honestly, relatable. Melo Movie is on Netflix February 14 and stars Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-young, Lee Jun-young, and Jeon So-nee.

8. Love Is Blind Season 8 — On Netflix February 14, 2025 Netflix Love is Blind is finally back and you're going to want to watch the whole series in one sitting. V-Day plans: made. Love is Blind season 8 is on Netflix February 14 and is hosted by Vanessa & Nick Lachey.

9. I Am Married...But! — On Netflix February 14, 2025 Netflix This rom-com series follows I-ling, who can't seem to leave her husband, even though she can't handle living with her in-laws anymore. But when she meets a soulmate on a dating app and simultaneously starts wanting a baby, she finds herself more torn than ever. I Am Married...But! is on Netflix February 14 and stars Alice Ko and Jasper Liu.

10. Valeria Season 4 — On Netflix February 14, 2025 Netflix The final season of Valeria follows best friends Valeria, Carmen, Nerea, and Lola as they tackle new relationships, overcome crises, and take on the craziest chapter yet: their thirties. Valeria season 4 is on Netflix February 14 and stars Diana Gómez, Maxi Iglesias, Federico Aguado, Paula Malia, Juanlu González, Teresa Riott, Mima Riera, Silma López, and José Pastor.

11. Court of Gold – On Netflix February 18, 2025 Netflix Take a peek behind the curtain of the 2024 Paris Olympics with this sports series, with a focus on the USA, France, Serbia, and Canada teams. Court of Gold is on Netflix February 18.

12. My Family — On Netflix February 19, 2025 Netflix When a terminally ill father begins preparing his family — including his two young children — for a life without him, he learns they have more to work through than he realized. My Family is on Netflix February 19 and stars Eduardo Scarpetta, Vanessa Scalera, and Massimliano Caiazzo.

13. Zero Day — On Netflix February 20, 2025 Netflix Robert De Niro stars as former president George Mullen, who now leads a task force investigating the Zero Day cyberattack. But everything changes when he realizes it might have been an inside job. Zero Day is on Netflix February 20 and stars Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplin, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Modine, Dan Stevens, Connie Britton, and Angela Bassett.

14. Running Point — On Netflix February 27, 2025 Netflix Isla is totally surprised when a scandal leads her brother to retire...and sets her as President of the Los Angeles Waves basketball team. But even more frustrating? Dealing with a male-dominated industry that doesn't believe she has what it takes. Running Point is on Netflix February 27 and stars Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, and Dane DiLiegro.

