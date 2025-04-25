I'm swooning!!!!!
6 Romantic Western Movies To Fill The 'Ransom Canyon' Void
Here are the 8 romantic Western movies to watch while you wait for Ransom Canyon season 2 on Netflix.
1. The Longest Ride — Rent on Amazon Prime
Twentieth Century Fox
Great Big Beautiful Life fans will love this Nicholas Sparks movie, which follows two stories: Sophia's instant connection with bull rider Luke, and their friendship with Ira, who recounts his relationship with his late wife.
The Longest Ride stars Britt Robertson, Scott Eastwood, Jack Huston, Oona Chaplin, and Alan Alda.
2. Love's Enduring Promise — Stream on Prime Video with PixL
Hallmark Channel
Love's Enduring Promise is part of the Love Comes Softly series, based on the books by Janette Oke, and it's absolutely what got me to fall in love with the romance genre. It follows Missie, who finds herself torn between the wealthy Grant Thomas and a handsome stranger named Nate. And everything gets more complicated when her father's injured and can't prepare for their farm's harvest.
Love's Enduring Promise stars January Jones, Mackenzie Astin, Dale Midkiff, Katherine Heigl, and Logan Bartholomew.
3. When Calls the Heart — Stream on Hallmark+
Crown Media
Speaking of Janette Oke and Hallmark, anyone who loves When Calls the Heart will want to tune into the original movie! Fans will recognize the story, which follows teacher Elizabeth Thatcher as she moves from the city to the small town of Coal Valley.
When Calls the Heart stars Maggie Grace, Stephen Amell, Jean Smart, Lori Loughlin.
4. Far and Away — Rent on Amazon Prime
Universal Pictures
Far and Away follows a young Irish couple (played by Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman), who are determined to make it from 1890s Boston to Oklahoma. If they can figure out how to get enough money for the journey.
Far and Away stars Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Thomas Gibson, Robert Prosky, and Cyril Cusack.
5. Brokeback Mountain — Rent on Prime Video
Focus Features
This romantic Western movie turns 20 this year, and follows two cowboys who fall for each other during a summer working on Brokeback Mountain. And despite starting their own families, their lives remain intertwined even after summer ends.
Brokeback Mountain stars Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, Anna Faris, and Michelle Williams.
6. Oklahoma! — Stream on Prime Video
Magna Theatre Corporation/RKO Radio Pictures
This musical extravaganza is all about Laurey and her two suitors, Curly and Jud, set against the early-1900s rivalry between the cattlemen and farmers.
Oklahoma! stars Gordon MacRae, Gloria Grahame, Gene Nelson, Charlotte Greenwood, Eddie Albert, James Whitmore, Rod Steiger, Shirley Jones.
