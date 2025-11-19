Costco Is Selling The Ultimate Comfort Food For $6.99 & Customers Are Raving: “Highly recommend.”

Of all the cheesy foods out there – pizza , mozzarella sticks, fondue, grilled cheese – my absolute favorite has to be mac and cheese . I mean, c’mon. How could anything that includes carb-rich pasta and a heavenly mix of cheeses be bad? It may be divisive, but I even enjoy a basic box of Kraft. Needless to say, I’m somewhat of a self-proclaimed mac expert.

That’s why I was flabbergasted to come across Costco’s all-new mac and cheese. It’s not just mac and cheese, though. Costco is selling a lobster mac and cheese that’s ready to heat and eat. Anyone who’s experienced the magic of lobster mac while dining out is sure to be enamored with this take-home version. While the new flavor has some devoted shoppers begging for more, others say it leaves little to be desired.

Here’s everything you need to know about Costco's new lobster mac and cheese – including where to buy it, how much it costs, and what shoppers are saying about it.

Reddit Costco’s brand-new lobster mac and cheese was spotted by a customer in the Bay Area with the dish selling for $6.99 per pound. Per Costco's website, it's made with cheddar cheese and cavatappi pasta. Several shoppers confirmed that the take-home meal includes minced lobster tail meat mixed into the mac itself and a topping of claw meat. This doubling-up is what initially drew me towards the new Costco find – it’s not often you find an affordable lobster mac and cheese that actually delivers on the lobster.

Someone on the same Reddit thread noted that Costco will sell their lobster mac and cheese through Thanksgiving . Another user said that beyond the Bay Area, it’s been rolling out in markets like Texas, California, the Pacific Northwest, and the Midwest.

Costco As far as shopper reviews go, the results are pretty mixed. Some praised its flavor and value without any major critiques. “Just had it for lunch!” one person wrote on the Reddit thread. “Pretty dang good.” “Looks like a great bargain,” someone else noted. Others said the lobster mac and cheese was either too salty or needed extra seasoning. “My family loved it,” one user commented. “All positive reviews with only one person say[ing] that they thought the salt level was a little high.” “I upgraded the Costco lobster mac and it turned out amazing. I topped it with paprika, garlic powder, Old Bay, a little MSG, black pepper, breadcrumbs, and melted butter,” another person said. “Baked it at 400°F 28 minutes covered, 17 minutes uncovered then hit it with a 60-second broil for a golden crust. Super creamy inside with a perfect toasted top. Highly recommend doing this.”

Reddit Finally, there were a few customers that just couldn't get into it. “Just tried it last night,” one user wrote. “It was not awful but it was not good either. Tried it once, no need for seconds.” “I know I'm spoiled because I'm from Maine, but man does that look weak,” another customer said.

Costco Given the differing feedback on Costco’s new lobster mac and cheese thus far, I personally believe it’s still worth trying for yourself. After all, you’re going to get a hot, steamy, and oh-so cheesy dish on the table, all without having to actually whip it up yourself. Plus, you can see which shopper reviews are really valid or not. I’d also say the price point is fair given that it’s generously loaded with lobster for just $6.99 per pound. Keep an eye out for it at your local Costco, and if you can’t find it, make sure to check out our epic list of mac and cheese recipes as we gear up for comfort food season.

