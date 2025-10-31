Spooky season is almost coming to an end, which means it’s time to get those scary thrills out of our systems ASAP! My friends and I are planning a road trip before fall wraps up, during which we hope to stay at the most haunted hotels in the US. I love spooky season just as much as everyone else, but I will be completely honest: I’m low-key terrified to visit these haunted hotels. They’re just so packed with horrific history!

But, amid my terror, there is a hint of excitement for all the spooky thrills that are yet to come. So, follow me as we check into the spookiest hotels in the country. That is, of course, if you dare.

Scroll to see all the most haunted hotels in America...

The Don CeSar The Don CeSar In St Petersberg, Florida Fun fact! I’ve actually been to this hotel recently, after my friends and I decided to venture on a nighttime kayaking trip. It was a great experience, except for the fact that there were no bathrooms in sight. Since I have an extremely small bladder, I knew I would have to pee before our kayaking adventure under the stars. As a result, we were instructed to use the restroom inside The Don CeSar, a massive pink building the size of a castle. The interior was beautiful, but I’ll admit there was a bit of an eerie element to the lobby. As it turns out, the hotel’s owner, Thomas Rowe, died in the lobby in 1940 after suffering a heart attack, leaving his estranged wife, Mary, as the sole owner. Legend has it that unsuspecting guests have seen the ghosts of Rowe and his long-lost love, Lucinda, lingering around the hotel.

The Red Lion Inn The Red Lion Inn In Stockbridge, Massachusetts It may be one of the most beautiful hotels in the country, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t brimming with ghosts. Many guests have reported paranormal sightings, even from individuals who would usually never believe in such hocus pocus! The most haunted area of the place is said to be the fourth floor, where most of the ghost sightings occur.

Place d'Armes The Place d’Armes In New Orleans, Louisiana New Orleans has a rich history of paranormal and witchy activity. The unique city refuses to shy away from spiritual realms and loves to embrace all things spooky. As such, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that one of its most beloved hotels is straight up haunted. The ghosts are believed to be the result of a fire that occurred at a school that once stood where the hotel was built. There is a bearded ghost who many have claimed to see, with some guests even saying they’d had full-blown conversations with him. (Do we think they discussed the weather? I want to know what small talk is like with a ghost!)

Chateau Marmont Chateau Marmont In West Hollywood, California The extravagant hotel is mainly known for its long list of A-listers who have lurked down the halls throughout the hotel's history. However, it's also rich in paranormal activity. Chateau Marmont is where Saturday Night Live star John Belushi died of a tragic drug overdose, and his ghost allegedly continues to haunt the halls to this very day. Honestly, as a major fan of his work, I’d be overjoyed to meet his ghost. Do ghosts give autographs?

Hotel Chelsea

Hotel Chelsea In New York, New York The Hotel Chelsea in New York is brimming with artistic history and paranormal events, making it one of the most famous hotels in the world. Once a place for artists and bohemians, some of the creative geniuses who called Hotel Chelsea home loved it so much they traded the afterlife to stay there forever. It is allegedly haunted by famous ghosts, like writer Dylan Thomas and the Sex Pistols bassist, Sid Vicious, whose name lives up to his reputation as he allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen.

The Marshall House The Marshall House In Savannah, Georgia Before The Marshall House became a beloved southern hotel, it was a Civil War-era hospital, which is thought to be the root of some of the spooky ghost sightings. Many hotel guests who were minding their own business have noticed unexplained occurrences that left them trembling with fear. For instance, they’d notice faucets spontaneously turning on, phantom whispers, and chilling ghost sightings. Talk about spooky!

The Driskell The Driskill In Austin, Texas The Driskill in Austin, Texas, has a dark history, as there were multiple tragic deaths that occurred in its halls. One of the scariest was when a four-year-old child fell down the staircase to their death in 1887. However, the hotel is also said to have a famous American floating around. Lyndon B. Johnson spent a lot of time at the hotel during his political career and reportedly shows his face to guests every once in a while.

Crescent Hotel Crescent Hotel & Spa In Eureka Springs, Arkansas Before the Crescent Hotel & Spa in the breathtaking Ozark Mountains became what it is today, it had an unusual history. After housing guests for years, the building was converted into a hospital for Cancer patients in the 1930s. Even after returning to a hotel, the unsettling aura of its days treating sick patients lingers. Visitors have experienced all kinds of unusual activity, from strange shadows to eerie whispers. The hotel is so popular for its haunted history that it even offers ghost tours and annual paranormal conferences.

Looking for more travel news? Sign up for our newsletter!