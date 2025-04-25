The 5 Best Luxury Hotels in Paris That Are Actually Worth the Money

Last month I went on the trip of a lifetime to Paris and before you ask: yes, I did live out my Emily in Paris dreams and have all the croissants. But seriously, aside from exploring the sites and taking pictures in front of the Eiffel Tower, one of my favorite parts was actually staying in fabulous hotels. I decided to go all out for my trip to Paris because frankly I don't know when I'll be back and I wanted it to be one for the books and it sure was. That said, there are so many luxury hotels in Paris to stay at during your trip and I've come up with a list of some of the best properties you'll want to consider for your visit.

Scroll to see all the luxury hotels in Paris, France that are actually worth it!

Hotel Montalembert Hotel Montalembert Hotel Montelembert is a small boutique hotel located on the Left Bank that combines the best of what Paris has to offer from picturesque views to delicious cuisine. When you step foot inside the hotel you'll notice velvet furniture and eye-catching geometric architecture alongside smiling faces of the front desk employees awaiting your arrival. To get to your room, you can step into the old-fashioned two-person elevator or walk up a long spiral staircase whichever you prefer. Inside the rooms you'll find soft silk sheets, modern light fixtures, and perhaps even views of the Eiffel Tower. My suite was on the top floor of the building and even had its own exclusive staircase to reach it once you stepped off the elevator. I'll never forget stepping onto the little balcony and watching the Eiffel Tower sparkle for the first time — it was like a dream come true. Of course since you're in Paris you're going to want delicious food. Luckily, Hotel Montalembert has a restaurant and bar located inside of the property. The restaurant features a menu curated by Cheffe Bénédicte Van Der Motte. I highly recommend ordering the creamy beetroots and the penne pasta for an entree. As a pasta enthusiast, I still think about how scrumptious this dish was even over a month later. Aside from the hotel being fabulous, it's also in a pristine location and is within walking distance from popular tourist attractions such as Musee d'Orsay, Sainte Chapelle, and Notre Dame Cathedral.

Hotel Vernet Hotel Vernet If you're looking to stay in a luxury boutique hotel right near Champs-Elysees and the Arc de Triomphe, then look no further than Hotel Vernet. This five-star hotel feels as though you're walking into a movie with its tiny staircase, black and white decor, and charming dining room. At this point in my Paris trip, I was pretty tired and loved how cozy and quaint the room felt with a large double bed and wooden accents throughout the space. Although I didn't have time for a massage during my stay, Hotel Vernet has a spa where you can pick from a 30-minute or one hour session to unwind and decompress as a massage therapist works their magic. When the hunger starts to settle in, Hotel Vernet has a restaurant on-site with a carefully curated menu crafted by Executive Chef Baldassare Mazzara. Some menu highlights include the pizza souffle, sea bream, and the chef's signature tiramisu for dessert. One key element I can't forget to mention is how the hotel is only a three minute walk away from the metro station so you can easily get around without having to walk for miles to find a train. Plus, if you want to go shopping, you'll find an array of stores right by the train station including designer brands like Louis Vuitton or more playful shops like Miniso.

Grand Hôtel du Palais Royal Grand Hôtel du Palais Royal Located in the heart of the city center, The Grand Hotel du Palais Royal is a must-stay hotel for people visiting Paris. Not only is it a short three minute walk away from the Louvre Museum, but also a few minutes away from the Tuileries Garden. The hotel itself has a mix of modern decor and natural elements with greenery and plants that give the space a more airy feel. The rooms themselves are spacious and some of the suites have amazing views whether that's of the Eiffel Tower or the Sacre Coeur. While it's a luxury property, it's still an inviting space for families and is pet-friendly so if you plan on traveling with your furry friend it shouldn't be an issue. Plus, if you drink, hotel guests can take part in complimentary cocktails in the lobby which is a nice perk too.

Hôtel San Régis Hôtel San Régis Another dazzling property in Paris is the Hotel San Regis which is located near Place de la Concorde and Champs-Elysees. While it's near major tourist destinations it's nestled on a quaint side street away from the hustle and bustle. The historic hotel has a rich background and doesn't hold back in terms of its artwork, upholstery, and hospitality. When dinner time rolls around, if you've already stopped by Chez Janous or Angelina's, then you should take advantage of the on-site restaurant which is decorated like a winter garden and is below a domed glass roof.

Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs Last but not least, you'll be doing yourself a major disservice if you don't stay at Hotel des Grands Voyageurs during your time in Paris. Located in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, this elegant and luxurious hotel feels like home away from home the moment you step inside. While the rooms are divine, this hotel stands out in its food and beverage department. If you're looking for an Instagrammable place to grab a drink, then you'll want to stop by Poppy's. This speakeasy-style bar has carefully curated cocktails and a vibe unlike anywhere else I experienced in Paris. These hotels range from $450-$1,000 USD per night depending on the type of room and time of year so they are definitely a splurge. That said, you will get your money's worth in accommodations, hospitality, and proximity to major hotspots.

