10 Mother-Daughter Movies Perfect For A Cozy Mother’s Day Marathon

Every Mother's Day, my mom and I make a cozy dish for dinner before curling up on the couch for the night with a glass of wine and a good movie. The only problem is, there aren't that many mother-daughter-centric films out there.

Fortunately, I've compiled a list of the best movies to watch during her special day, which focus on the complex beauty of mother-daughter relationships.

Here are the 10 best movies to watch on Mother's Day!

Mamma Mia! Everything about this musical is pure escapist fun. From the energetic dance numbers to the sing-along ABBA anthems, the unconditional love between Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried's characters is just so joyful to witness. A must-watch on Mother's Day.

The Family Stone Ok, this is set during Christmas, but it still works for Mother's Day. This movie is somehow equal parts charming and chaotic, which is precisely why it's one of my ultimate guilty pleasure films. It explores the dysfunction of family dynamics, which aren't always as picture-perfect as the holiday greeting cards suggest.

Brave When I saw this Pixar movie in theaters, there was not a dry eye in sight. It's a gorgeous film about strength, maternal love, and as the title suggests, sheer bravery. The mother-daughter bond at the center of the story is unlike anything else in the Pixar canon.

Freaky Friday + Freakier Friday When I was a kid, my sisters and I loved Freaky Friday so much that we saw it a whopping seven times in the theater. Seven times. We couldn't get enough of the laugh-out-loud moments, as well as the messy but ultimately loving connection between Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis' characters. It's a good thing Freakier Friday proved itself to be just as screamingly hilarious.

Little Woman We can't get enough of this coming-of-age story about four sisters growing up during and after the Civil War. Based on the book by Louisa May Alcott, Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy must learn to navigate love, heartache, and struggle alongside their mother (played by Susan Sarandon). This is a great pick to watch if you have sisters!

Lady Bird It's impossible not to shed a tear or two at this nostalgic indie film by Greta Gerwig. The beating heart of the movie is found in Lady Bird's dynamic with her mother, which isn't exactly easy-breezy, but it's oh-so moving.The Joy Luck Club

Joy Luck Club Grab your tissues, because you and your mom are gonna be ugly-crying by the time the credits roll. Based on Amy Tan's award-winning novel, The Joy Luck Club explores all the sacrifices and tribulations between mother and daughter, told across generations and continents.

Queen of Katwe Based on the true story, Phiona (Madina Nalwanga) sets out to change her life through the art of chess-playing. Her mother Harriet, played by Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'O, is trying to be practical for her daughter, having lived a life of poverty before her. As Nyong'O explained to The Washington Post, “Wanting to have a life outside of poverty is something that Harriet has not seen as a possibility in this community, so how can she possibly instill with confidence that dream in her daughter?" Don't worry — she's bound to come around. It is Disney, after all.

Anywhere But Here Care to go on a bickering cross-country road trip with Natalie Portman and Susan Sarandon? In this 1999 sleeper, the actresses star in a film about finally letting go amid a co-dependent mother-daughter relationship. Can these two polar opposites put aside their differences?

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. You both might feel nostalgia for this Judy Blume coming-of-age adaptation in which 11-year-old Margaret navigates puberty, friendship, and faith after moving to the suburbs.

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