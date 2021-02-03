Two Humor Experts School Brit On How To Be Funny
On this week's podcast, humor experts Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas share that when we laugh, a cocktail of feel-good hormones gets released (further proof that we should all be laughing WAY more these days)! Brit joins the two to learn about the many awesome benefits of laughter, how to bring more humor into our lives, and hopefully, how to become funnier! They also share insights from their new book, Humor, Seriously: Why Humor Is A Secret Weapon In Business And Life.
Discover your humor style by signing up for the Humor, Seriously Bootcamp. This 21-day coaching tool, delivered by SMS or WhatsApp, will help you get serious about humor and harness it as the superpower it is. Sign up today and get 50% off using the code HUMORBRIT.
To learn more about all the things with Brit, subscribe to Teach Me Something New on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Content Director at Brit + Co