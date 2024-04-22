Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Could Finally Make Their Red Carpet Debut At The Met Gala
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
After keeping up with Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's rom-com love story, and listening to Taylor Swift's songs about Travis on repeat, there is one question on my mind: when are Taylor and Travis going to make their red carpet debut?! My fingers are crossed for the 2024 Met Gala (which is happening May 6, FYI). Not only would it make total sense for Taylor Swift to show up at the Met Gala since she's having the biggest year, like, ever, but the fact the theme is all about the beauty, emotion, and complexity of time makes so much sense when you listen to The Tortured Poets Department. Here's everything we know about Taylor's potential return to the Met Gala.
Was Taylor Swift invited to the Met Gala this year?
Yes, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were reportedly invited to the Met Gala for 2024. This event is one of the biggest nights of the year — and it's also one of the hottest tickets in town. Considering both Taylor and Travis are on top of the world, the Met Gala would be the perfect place to make their relationship red carpet official.
The 2024 Met Gala theme is "The Garden of Time." If I were dressing Taylor, I would choose a look inspired by her song "I Hate It Here," which features a ton of imagery from The Secret Garden. "I hate it here so I will go to secret gardens in my mind," she sings. A floral dress in shades of green, pink, and white, especially when paired with clock accessories? Come on!
However, a TMZ source has said the couple declined their invitations and won't be at the event in New York City. It would make sense for them to skip considering Taylor Swift's Eras Tour restarts in Paris that week. However, I definitely think they could make it work — after all, she did fly from Tokyo to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.
Why did Taylor Swift did not attend Met Gala?
Taylor Swift hasn't attended the Met Gala since 2016. The theme was "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology," and this look is definitely her most daring yet. With the bleached hair (which Swifties have dubbed "Bleachella"), the silver snakeskin dress, and the edgy cutouts, Taylor definitely made a statement.
But considering 2016-2017 was the beginning of her Reputation era, when the entire world seemingly turned on her, it makes sense why she hasn't shown up to any Met Galas since. It's also why showing up to the 2024 Met Gala ahead of Reputation (Taylor's Version) would be the perfect way to show she's reclaimed her life!
Who did Taylor Swift meet at Met Gala?
Taylor Swift, who was dating Calvin Harris at the time, met Tom Hiddleston around the time of the 2016 Met Gala. She also met Joe Alwyn (her most recent ex) that night. She actually sings about it in "Dress" and says, "flashback when you met me // your buzzcut and my hair bleached" (Joe had a buzzcut at the time and Taylor's hair was bleached!).
When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce start dating?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started publicly dating in September of 2023. However, Taylor revealed in her recent TIME interview they were already official by the time she showed up to support him IRL.
"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," she says in the interview. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."
What is Taylor Swift's longest relationship?
Taylor Swift's longest relationship is with Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years. They were together from 2016 until 2023.
Do you hope to see Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Met Gala? Let us know in the comments!
