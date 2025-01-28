February is gearing up to be a great month for my bookshelf, between the books by black authors I'm ready to read and the new releases that'll start rolling in. TBH, It's like someone knows January has been the longest year ever and I need a break. If you're looking for an escape from news so you can "well rest yourself" (minus Count Orlok from Nosferatu's creepy intentions), there are plenty of new books coming out in February to pick up! From a new Jojo Moyes book to Chelsea Handler's latest memoir, here's what I'm most excited about reading!

The Rules of Fortune by Danielle Prescod (February 1, 2025) The Carter family finds themselves forced to deal with their patriarch's death right before a celebratory weekend. It sets off a chain of events that reveal secrets about the matriarch and her kids that challenge the stories they've believed all their lives. However, nothing surprises them more than confronting an external threat that makes the Carters rally together.

Amazon The Matchmakerby Aisha Saeed (February 4, 2025)

Nura Khan's a successful matchmaker whose business in Atlanta is doing excellent. She's been able to help her clients find love while pretending that she's happily engaged to Azar, her best friend. Though their engagement is a ruse, Nura's hidden feelings for him aren't. Still, business is going great and she doesn't have much to complain about...until one her clients' wedding is sabotaged. Even worse, someone's hellbent on taking her down and she'll have to exhaust all her resources to figure out who it is.

Amazon This is a Love Story by Jessica Soffer (February 4, 2025) Abe and Jane's love story spans five decades, leaving them with years of love, frustration, and more under their belts. The one place they've always found solace at is Central Park, and it's become a tradition for them to venture there. But Jane's life is coming to a close and Abe is doing his best to help her remember everything. However, there are different POVs that shape This is a Love Story that will change how readers think about themselves, love, and life.

Amazon First-Time Callerby B.K. Borison (February 11, 2025) Aiden Valentine is the host of the Heartstrings radio segment on a hit Baltimore radio station, but he doesn't exactly believe in love anymore. He's become cynical and it's costing the station big time, something his boss and best friend have not-so subtly told him. Yet when a pre-teen calls in to ask if he can help her mom, Lucie Stone, find love, he's introduced to a fiery, beautiful, and witty woman who chips away at his tough exterior. The more they pretend they're helping Lucie find the man of her dreams, the more they realize love has a way of orbiting around us if only we'd pay attention and give it a chance.

Amazon We All Live Here by Jojo Moyes (February 11, 2025) Lila Kennedy's tired from a loveless marriage, being a mom, and the busy home she's not sure she knows what to do with anymore. Even her career has taken a nose dive. But things shift when her biological dad appears to reconnect with her, showing that forgiveness can hold the key to the beautiful parts of life.

Amazon Single: Living a Complete Life on Your Own Termsby Nicola Slawson (February 11, 2025) Journalist Nicola Slawson's just written the single girl's manifesto and she's unapologetic about it. Based on her newsletter The Single Supplement and her own experiences, she's sure single women aren't looking for another how-to book that belittles them. She's ready to offer her personal insight about the highs and lows of being single from watching friends find their version of happily ever after to the stigma placed on single women past a certain age.

Amazon Hungerstone by Kat Dunn (February 18, 2025) Stuck in a passionless marriage, Lenore wonders if there's something greater out there and finds her answer during a trip with her husband Henry to the British moorlands. A scary accident introduces them to Carmilla, a woman whose appearance and influence keeps changing by the day. It's not lost on Lenore that she feels drawn to Carmilla in inexplicable ways, but she's also aware something isn't right about her. The more young girls are filled with a never-ending appetite, the more Lenore's suspicions grow. But it may be too late now that Carmilla's been invited into her home.

Amazon Deep Cuts by Holly Brickley (February 25, 2025) In 2000, Berkeley student Percy Marks finds herself thinking about music and whether it's moving or not. Her ideals happen to catch the attention of songwriter Joe Morrow who thinks she's brilliant. As they entertain each other, they fall into a collaboration that takes them from young students to successful artists who need to figure out who they are without relying on each other.

Amazon The Strange Case of Jane O. by Karen Thompson Walker When Jane's psyche is threatened after her child's first birthday , those around her seek out what triggered a breakdown, disappearance, and memory loss. Baffled by her revelations, a psychiatrist's assured nature is shaken when even he's unsure about the validity of what's 'real' and what isn't.

Amazon I'll Have What She's Having by Chelsea Handler (February 25, 2025) Chelsea Handler's known for her comedic timing, but she's also full of wisdom that's actually fairly good. From her days as an enterprising child to the time she got friendly with a governor, she's seen and done it all. However, there's more to Chelsea than the world has seen or heard about. She's the true definition of loyal and knows that self-care goes deeper than some of us would like to admit. In I'll Have What She's Having, readers get to see a side of her that's not always shared.

