10 Most-Anticipated New Books In February We Can't Wait To Read!
February is gearing up to be a great month for my bookshelf, between the books by black authors I'm ready to read and the new releases that'll start rolling in. TBH, It's like someone knows January has been the longest year ever and I need a break. If you're looking for an escape from news so you can "well rest yourself" (minus Count Orlok from Nosferatu's creepy intentions), there are plenty of new books coming out in February to pick up! From a new Jojo Moyes book to Chelsea Handler's latest memoir, here's what I'm most excited about reading!
Scroll to see the most-anticipated books to read in February!
The Rules of Fortune by Danielle Prescod (February 1, 2025)
The Matchmakerby Aisha Saeed (February 4, 2025)
This is a Love Story by Jessica Soffer (February 4, 2025)
First-Time Callerby B.K. Borison (February 11, 2025)
Aiden Valentine is the host of the Heartstrings radio segment on a hit Baltimore radio station, but he doesn't exactly believe in love anymore. He's become cynical and it's costing the station big time, something his boss and best friend have not-so subtly told him.
Yet when a pre-teen calls in to ask if he can help her mom, Lucie Stone, find love, he's introduced to a fiery, beautiful, and witty woman who chips away at his tough exterior. The more they pretend they're helping Lucie find the man of her dreams, the more they realize love has a way of orbiting around us if only we'd pay attention and give it a chance.
We All Live Here by Jojo Moyes (February 11, 2025)
Single: Living a Complete Life on Your Own Termsby Nicola Slawson (February 11, 2025)
Journalist Nicola Slawson's just written the single girl's manifesto and she's unapologetic about it. Based on her newsletter The Single Supplement and her own experiences, she's sure single women aren't looking for another how-to book that belittles them.
She's ready to offer her personal insight about the highs and lows of being single from watching friends find their version of happily ever after to the stigma placed on single women past a certain age.
Hungerstone by Kat Dunn (February 18, 2025)
Deep Cuts by Holly Brickley (February 25, 2025)
The Strange Case of Jane O. by Karen Thompson Walker
I'll Have What She's Having by Chelsea Handler (February 25, 2025)
