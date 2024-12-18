15 Stunning Christmas Tablescape Ideas Your Guests Will "Ooh" & "Ahh" Over
Tablescaping has become a bit of an art form — a fun way to show off your creativity while getting everyone in the holiday mood. From stunning centerpieces to charming surprises at each place setting, these Christmas tablescape ideas will make your holiday table festive and cozy, whether you prefer to DIY or shop for the perfect accents. Plus, your guests will be totally impressed!
Disco Balls
Rose and Grey
Rose and Grey Braided Pink Napkin Rings
This tablescape is the sweetest with ric rac napkins, braided rings, colorful candles, and disco balls, because why not make it a dance party?
Velvet Bows
Norsu
Same Time Tomorrow Napkin Ring
Velvet bows are on trees, tables, and wreaths this holiday and the more the better. Add them to your napkins, your glassware, even your candles!
Ribbon-Tied Candles
Here's a DIY to try, a simple ribbon-tied candle.
Prelit Garland
Crate & Barrel Pre-Lit LED Norway Spruce Christmas Garland
Fresh or faux, add some Nordic vibes to your table with greenery and starry white lights. Add candles and vintage baubles to upgrade the look.
Vintage Baubles
Williams Sonoma Gilded Champagne Ornament Faux Centerpiece
Metallic or colorful, adding vintage-inspired glass ornaments to your table centerpiece is sure to feel festive.
Dried Oranges
This garland DIY is a seasonal element to add to your table and gives a woodsy Christmas vibe we love. Try this easy DIY from Call Me Cupcake.
Festive Kid's Table
Meri Meri
Meri Meri Christmas Character Garland
I'm dying over the hanging lamp idea, so cute!
Honeycomb
Etsy
Etsy Honeycomb Handmade Decoration
These honeycomb ornaments would make adorable napkin rings.
Red Stripes
The Cross
The Cross Red & Pink Stripe Ruffle Linen Napkin
Go for full-on candy cane with red and white stripes or a more subtle look with these red and dusky pink striped napkins. A little ruffled edge doesn't hurt. Look for ruffled tablecloths too!
Gingerbread Centerpiece
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Ceramic Gingerbread Train
You can add your own Gingerbread creation or use this delightful train again and again.
Ric Rac
Bubblegum Market
Believe Christmas Ric-Rac Fringe Paper Cocktail Napkins
Ric rac always adds a playful accent to your holiday decor. Try it on napkins, tablecloths, and runners.
Cordless Lamps
Amazon
Amazon Cordless Table Lamp
Make it an intimate affair by embracing the cordless table lamp trend. These red scalloped ones are also super holiday and sweet!
Glitter!
Meri Meri
Meri Meri Candles Christmas Tree Glitter
Make or add glittery elements, like these adorable glitter trees, to your table!
Handmade Crackers
Etsy
Etsy Personalized Christmas Crackers
Velvet crackers are perfect for your elegant holiday table.
Tapers
Etsy
Etsy Christmas Tapers
Tall Christmas candles add a touch of whimsy to your table. Look for a vintage style candelabra too!
