From 4th of July treats to home and beauty must-haves.
12 New Costco Arrivals You’ll Want To Scoop Up This July
Here are 12 new Costco finds to add to your cart this July!
Costco
Love Berries, 4th of July Chocolatey Covered Strawberries (12)
Kick off your holiday celebrations with these decadently dipped berries. Perfectly portioned for a festive dessert platter, they bring a sweet, gourmet touch to any patriotic spread.
Costco
4th of July Star Spangled Charcuterie Snack Board
Elevate your hosting game with this easy, ready-to-serve snack board. Featuring a festive mix of sweet and savory bites, it’s the ultimate crowd-pleaser for backyard BBQs and fireworks viewing.
Costco
Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites
Satisfy your cravings with this irresistible blend of rich dark chocolate, toasted coconut, and crunchy almonds. These light-yet-indulgent bites are perfect for an on-the-go summer energy boost.
Home Goods
Costco
Ninja Deluxe Blender & Kitchen System
Upgrade your kitchen with this powerhouse system that makes whipping up morning smoothies, frozen margaritas, and homemade salsas easier than ever. It’s a total game-changer for summer meal prep.
Home Goods
Costco
Stylecraft Outdoor Storage Table
Keep your deck clutter-free with this clever dual-purpose find. It’s stylish enough for entertaining and functional enough to stash away outdoor cushions or pool toys when not in use.
Costco
ION Audio Glowtive Bluetooth Lantern Speaker
Set the mood for your next evening hang. This portable lantern combines crisp, high-quality sound with ambient lighting, making it an essential accessory for patio dinners and camping trips.
Costco
Sunneday Automatic Retractable Garden Hose
Say goodbye to messy, tangled hoses. This heavy-duty retractable system keeps your garden looking pristine while making watering your flower beds or washing the car a breeze.
Costco
Tempur-Pedic Triple Cool Fitted Mattress Pad
Beat the summer heat and get your best sleep yet. This innovative, cooling mattress pad offers premium comfort and temperature regulation for those hot July nights.
Fashion
Costco
Hunter Women's Crossbody Bag
Designed for hands-free convenience, this chic crossbody is your new go-to for summer festivals, farmers' markets, and weekend travel. It combines effortless style with durable functionality.
Costco
PUMA Women's Jogger Sneaker
Take your summer walks to the next level with these sleek PUMA sneakers. Blending athletic performance with modern, everyday style, they’re the perfect pair for errands or light activewear.
Beauty Buys
Costco
InfinitiPRO by Conair High-Speed Digital Dryer
Achieve salon-quality results at home. This high-speed dryer cuts down on styling time while protecting hair from heat damage, leaving you with smooth, shiny locks all season long.
Costco
Rubelli Melting Hydrogel Collagen Mask Pack, 5-Pack
Treat yourself to some summer self-care. These nourishing hydrogel masks melt into the skin, delivering a deep boost of collagen for a hydrated, radiant, and refreshed complexion.
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