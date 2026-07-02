Here are 12 new Costco finds to add to your cart this July!

As we slide into July, Costco is serving up a mix of seasonal treats and everyday upgrades. Whether you’re prepping for a festive 4th of July bash, looking to give your home a quick refresh, or ready to treat yourself to some serious self-care, this month’s warehouse haul has you covered. From backyard-ready hosting essentials to must-have tech and cooling comforts for those long, hot nights, here are 12 new finds you’ll definitely want to add to your cart.

Costco Love Berries, 4th of July Chocolatey Covered Strawberries (12) Kick off your holiday celebrations with these decadently dipped berries. Perfectly portioned for a festive dessert platter, they bring a sweet, gourmet touch to any patriotic spread.

Costco 4th of July Star Spangled Charcuterie Snack Board Elevate your hosting game with this easy, ready-to-serve snack board. Featuring a festive mix of sweet and savory bites, it’s the ultimate crowd-pleaser for backyard BBQs and fireworks viewing.

Costco Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites Satisfy your cravings with this irresistible blend of rich dark chocolate, toasted coconut, and crunchy almonds. These light-yet-indulgent bites are perfect for an on-the-go summer energy boost.

Home Goods Costco Ninja Deluxe Blender & Kitchen System Upgrade your kitchen with this powerhouse system that makes whipping up morning smoothies, frozen margaritas, and homemade salsas easier than ever. It’s a total game-changer for summer meal prep.

Home Goods Costco Stylecraft Outdoor Storage Table Keep your deck clutter-free with this clever dual-purpose find. It’s stylish enough for entertaining and functional enough to stash away outdoor cushions or pool toys when not in use.

Costco ION Audio Glowtive Bluetooth Lantern Speaker Set the mood for your next evening hang. This portable lantern combines crisp, high-quality sound with ambient lighting, making it an essential accessory for patio dinners and camping trips.

Costco Sunneday Automatic Retractable Garden Hose Say goodbye to messy, tangled hoses. This heavy-duty retractable system keeps your garden looking pristine while making watering your flower beds or washing the car a breeze.

Costco Tempur-Pedic Triple Cool Fitted Mattress Pad Beat the summer heat and get your best sleep yet. This innovative, cooling mattress pad offers premium comfort and temperature regulation for those hot July nights.

Fashion Costco Hunter Women's Crossbody Bag Designed for hands-free convenience, this chic crossbody is your new go-to for summer festivals, farmers' markets, and weekend travel. It combines effortless style with durable functionality.

Costco PUMA Women's Jogger Sneaker Take your summer walks to the next level with these sleek PUMA sneakers. Blending athletic performance with modern, everyday style, they’re the perfect pair for errands or light activewear.

Beauty Buys Costco InfinitiPRO by Conair High-Speed Digital Dryer Achieve salon-quality results at home. This high-speed dryer cuts down on styling time while protecting hair from heat damage, leaving you with smooth, shiny locks all season long.

Costco Rubelli Melting Hydrogel Collagen Mask Pack, 5-Pack Treat yourself to some summer self-care. These nourishing hydrogel masks melt into the skin, delivering a deep boost of collagen for a hydrated, radiant, and refreshed complexion.

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