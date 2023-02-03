Emilia Clarke's Premiere Look Is The Perfect Valentine's Day Makeup
Valentine's Day makeup can be fun when it's over-the-top, but a barely-there makeup look is just as fun. Accentuating your natural features and adding a flush of V-Day pink is flattering on everyone and adds some extra romance to the day. This year, we're taking inspo from award-winning actress Emilia Clarke, who showed up to the Sundance Film Festival premiere of The Pod Generation in a rosy look that we're obsessed with.
We got a peek at the exact products that Chanel makeup artist Kara Yashimoto Bua used, plus added some of the techniques that we love to add into our own routines. Whether you choose to pair this makeup with bold Barbie pink, or you wear all black like Clarke, you'll be a showstopper.
Similar to the trending Cold Girl look, this makeup was inspired by Utah’s fresh snowfall, which means the finished product is clear, bright, and fresh-faced. You'll want to start with a base like Clinique's Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, which locks in moisture so that you skin glows.
Then add a product like the Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation (or mix a bit of face lotion with your go-to foundation) to even out your skin and provide space for the Cheek Pop blush to give you a healthy and natural flush. Mix in just a touch of highlighter if you want your blush to really shine (our current fave is the Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight in Enchant).
Next, Bua applied The Best of Black Honey eyeshadow palette to Clarke's eyes for understated dimension, Clinique quickliner to bring the eyes and brows together, and High Impact Mascara for her lashes. The finishing touch was the viral Almost Lipstick in Black Honey to bring the whole look together. Effortless, chic, and feminine, this is one makeup look that will pair beautifully with all your winter hair colors.
