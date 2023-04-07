19 Nightstand Duos That Instantly Upgrade Your Bed + Don't Break The Bank
So many things can serve as a makeshift nightstand – a chair, a stool, a crate – but an actual nightstand with drawers and space to fit a lamp, a book, your phone and things is a pretty sweet part of committing to an adult bedroom. Complete your bedroom look with a pair of nightstands that balance the room, give it a sense of symmetry, and become a go-to spot for you and your partner (if you have) to place all your bedtime ritual accessories. From white nightstands to black nightstands and every color in between, these affordable nightstand sets will instantly upgrade your bedroom, or guest bed, without breaking the bank.
UNDER $100
Zoopolyn Bamboo Bedside Stackable Nightstands ($70/set of 2)
These nightstands made in 100% natural bamboo (a renewable resource) are easy to clean, so budget-friendly, and are minimal without being boring.
Urban Deco Nightstands Set of 2 ($99/set of 2)
This pair of rattan nightstands feature a handy drawer, a spot for books, and a surface ledge to keep everything in place, which in the middle of the night is actually a pretty good thing.
TeoKJ 2 Tier Green Metal Nightstand ($44 each/$88 for pair)
This nightstand's removable tray with a no-slip edge is perfect for breakfast-in-bed mornings. Also available in blue and black.
LUCKNOCK NightStand with Fabric Drawer ($46 each/$92 for pair)
This bedside table comes with a removable fabric drawer to tuck away a journal and other things you don't want in view.
UNDER $200
SICOTAS Nightstands ($170/set of 2)
This nightstand's corrugated glass door has a modern, architectural edge surrounded by a matte-finished black metal.
mDesign Steel Side Table Nightstand ($55 each/$110 pair)
The gridded wire basket plus hairpin legs give this nightstand a modern farmhouse vibe. We love the price too!
Coldiron Nightstand ($165/set of 2)
Pick from blue, grey, white or this sunshine-y yellow to brighten your space. Two sliding drawers give you plenty of bedside storage too.
Mina Rattan Wood Side Table ($110 each/$220 for pair)
This modern side table offers a roomy drawer with a spacious top for photos, plants, books, and candles.
UYIHOME Modern Nightstand with Drawer ($90 each/$180 for pair)
The gloss tabletop of this nightstand is waterproof and stain-resistant so perfect for placing flower vases, plants (look for air-purifying ones for a better night's sleep), and a glass of water.
Under $250
BOWERY HILL Open Metal Shelf Nightstand ($107 each/$214 for two)
Color lovers this one's for you. These metal nightstands come in a slew of hues, including red, grey, and black, but this blue is really making us happy. There's also a USB port to keep your phone, watch, etc. charged. Brilliant!
OKD Mid-Century Modern Nightstand ($220/set of 2)
This nightstand has a mix of styles that work in almost any bedroom: coastal, boho, and mid-century too.
Middlebrook Mid-Century Nightstand ($212/set of 2)
A pair of nightstands with two drawers is like self care for your mind. Keep your bedside things organized and within reach, especially when you're most tired at the end of the day.
Under $400 For Pair
UO Hugo Nightstand ($150 each/$300 for pair)
This retro nightstand in a powder blue is playful but also soothing for bedtime.
Westerleigh 1-Drawer Nightstand ($149 each/$298 pair)
This on-the-glam-side nightstand comes in a bunch of colors too: pink, teal, terracotta, and our fave: lavender. The drawer front looks like two drawers but gives you ample space to store larger items out of sight.
West Elm Mitzi Kids Nightstand ($338/set of 2)
We have no shame in going to the kids department for cool decor like this cobalt blue steel nightstand. Choose from green, black and white too.
Mascolo Raycliff Nightstand ($170 each/$340 for pair)
Go for a more dramatic look with black nightstands that fit into an industrial, minimal, or modern decor.
COSMOLIVING Elizabeth Nightstand ($175 each/$350 for pair)
Add a touch of gold to your sanctuary with this roomy nightstand. Available in grey too.
Orange Modern Bedroom Nightstand ($199 each/$398 for pair)
Go bold or go to bed. This pop of orange will cheer up any room and become an instant convo piece. Available in black and white too.
Feuerstein Solid Wood Nightstand ($180 each/$360 for pair)
This charming nightstand is made from sustainably harvested solid mango wood. The modern brass-finished base compliments the wood and feels elegant and modern. Available in black and natural too.
Find more home decor inspo on our Home page and follow us on Pinterest!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Wayfair
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.