Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Zodiac Signs most likely to travel
Zodiac Signs

8 "Adventurous" Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Be World Travelers

meghan markle with love meghan renewed for season 2
TV

Meghan Markle’s “Controversial” Netflix Show Just Got Renewed For Season 2

Latte Recipes
Recipes

12 At-Home Latte Recipes For An Easy (& Tasty!) Morning Pick-Me-Up

brandon sklenar sydney sweeney instagram video
Celebrity News

Sydney Sweeney & Brandon Sklenar’s Cheeky New Video Is Making Us Blush

lucky baby names
Baby Names

8 "Lucky" Baby Names That Are Good As Gold For 2025

best podcasts 2025
Entertainment

The Best Podcasts That Everyone Will Be Talking About In 2025

Taylor Sheridan Movies
Movies

6 Taylor Sheridan Movies To Fill The 'Yellowstone' Void In Your Life

simone ashley and jonathan bailey in bridgerton
Entertainment

Simone Ashley Just Teased Who's Reuniting For 'Bridgerton' Season 4 (Exclusive)

millie bobby brown real name
Celebrity News

Whoa, Millie Bobby Brown Just Revealed Her Real Name

jennifer lopez furious over ben affleck jennifer garner
Celebrity News

Yikes! Apparently Jennifer Lopez Is “Furious” About Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Being So Close

14 books like severance
Books

14 Books Like 'Severance' To Read For Even More Electrifying Twists

the summer i turned pretty final season
Entertainment

This 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Update Is Too Heartbreaking To Be True

blake lively justin baldoni leaked text messages
Celebrity News

Blake Lively's Worried Justin Baldoni Will Leak Her Texts (Again)

movies that would get canceled in 2025
Movies

10 Classic Movies That Would 100% Get Canceled Today

Etoilé First Look
TV

See Your 'Gilmore Girls' Faves In The Highly-Anticipated 'Etoilé' First Look

Noah and Joanne are back!

Adam Brody And Kristen Bell Get Cozy In Brand New Photo From 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2

nobody wants this season 2 filming
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 07, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Okay, we already know that Nobody Wants This season 2 is on its way, and that it's going to feature a new love interest for Morgan (bye bye Sasha!), and on March 7, Netflix gave us a brand new piece of info: the series is now filming! And Kirsten Bell and Adam Brody are getting cozy — not that I'm surprised.

Here's what we know about Nobody Wants This season 2 filming.

Kirsten Bell and Adam Brody are back as Joanne and Noah!

kristen bell and adam brody in nobody wants this season 2

Netflix

Nobody Wants This is in production as of March 7, 2025 — and new episodes are set to premiere on Netflix this year! Two seasons in two years? We are so back.

In the first production image from season 2, Joanne and Noah are lying on the couch with Noah's arm wrapped around Joanne. Joanne's wearing a navy and red jacket while Noah's opted for a dark gray hoodie. Cozy!

Nobody Wants This season 2 was renewed in October of 2024. Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me," creator and executive producer Erin Foster said in a statement. "The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers' reactions to this series now that it's out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed."

Executive producer and showrunner Bruce Eric Kaplan added that the rom-com TV show "is such a unique and beautiful show and I am already having the best time working on it.”

We've had a blast watching it — and I know viewers are going to enjoy all the new episodes.

Where is Nobody Wants This season 2 filming?

nobody wants this netflix

Adam Rose/Netflix

Season 2 is in production in Los Angeles, California, where they filmed season 1.

Check out 11 Romance TV Shows You Can Stream On Netflix Right Now for what to watch this weekend.

pop culturenobody wants thisentertainmentnetflixtv

The Latest

blake lively justin baldoni leaked text messages
Celebrity News

Blake Lively's Worried Justin Baldoni Will Leak Her Texts (Again)

movies that would get canceled in 2025
Movies

10 Classic Movies That Would 100% Get Canceled Today

the summer i turned pretty final season
Entertainment

This 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Update Is Too Heartbreaking To Be True

'Love Is Blind' Season 8 zodiac signs
TV

Every 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Cast Member's Zodiac Sign (So You Can Over-Analyze The Finale)

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit