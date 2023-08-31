The 10 Amazing Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resorts Around The World
Memories of family getaways live in our brains long after we return home. Whether it’s a trip to a tropical paradise or an adventure in a historical city, there’s nothing like sharing an unforgettable experience with our loved ones. That is if you survive the planning phase of the trip — planning a vacay is hard work. Organizing one with kids that keep everyone happy is a *staggering* feat.
Enter the all-inclusive resort. These holiday destinations cover most food, drinks, and onsite activities so you can focus on creating those treasured memories. Jumpstart your next getaway with these all-inclusive resorts around the globe that are actually family-friendly.
Woodloch Resort (Hawley, Pennsylvania)
Voted the #1 Family Resort in the United States by USA Today, this resort offers a vacation with infinite possibilities. The rate includes accommodations, daily meals at their dining room, and over thirty activities across the campus. There’s nonstop fun for the kids, from a petting zoo, hayrides, go-carts, and an indoor splash zone.
Mohonk Mountain House (New Paltz, NY)
Located just 90 miles from New York City, this Victorian castle resort sits nestled in the Hudson Valley and features more than 85 miles of scenic hiking trails! If you prefer to stay indoors, there are yoga and meditation classes, an indoor heated pool with underwater music, and afternoon tea in their historic Lake Lounge. Take the whole family out to enjoy the gorgeous mountain views as you row on your canoe in the spring and summer or glide across their award-winning ice rink in the winter.
The Ranch at Rock Creek (Philipsburg, Montana)
Get a feel of that legendary Western experience with a touch of five-star treatment at this upscale property in beautiful Montana. Indulge in farm-to-table ranch cuisine, unlimited premium beer, wine, and spirits, and two daily activities ranging from archery, wildlife viewing, horseback riding, and float trips. For the little ones, there’s sapphire mining, bike adventures, and Flint’s Forest Rangers Kids Club.
Sonora Resort: Sonora Island (British Columbia, Canada)
Calling all nature lovers, this one’s for you! Experience the unique combination of luxury and the wilderness at the heart of the Canadian wilderness. This unique getaway is perfect for a family that shares a love for the outdoors. With heated oceanside mineral pools, fly fishing ponds, wildlife viewing platforms, and trails for both biking and hiking, there’s no shortage of adventure at this lavish resort.
Crete Maris Resort (Crete Island, Greece)
Soak up the Mediterranean sun as you lay out on the private blue flag beach or one of its 16 swimming pools. The kids will love the waterpark and scuba lessons, and you’ll fall in love with the on-site spa and fully-equipped fitness center. Reconvene with a family dinner alfresco featuring traditional Greek and Mediterranean cuisine, followed by one a live show or outdoor movie night.
Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana (Punta Cana, Dominican Republic)
Release your inner child and give your own kids the vacation of their dreams! Tour the Pineapple Villa, meet your favorite Nick characters — like Spongebob, Dora, and even Sky from PAW Patrol! — and even get slimed! Unique dining experiences like dining in ‘outer space’ and trying the Machete Burger take this resort to the next level. At the end of the day, dance the night away at their white beach party!
Sheraton Samui Resort (Koh Samui, Thailand)
Located on Chaweng Noi Beach, this paradise escape features beachfront premium accommodation that provides breathtaking views of the turquoise waters, a taste of local Thai cuisine, fitness classes for the adults, and activities like kite flying and water sports for the kids. Oh, and let’s not forget about the one-hour daily Thai massage!
Club Med Da Balaia (Albufeira, Portugal)
Known for its golf course and gorgeous beaches, this resort sits between the coastal cliffs overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The little ones will love the many on-site activities ranging from archery and tennis to cave excursions on a traditional fishing boat. If your family is feeling adventurous, book the resort’s yacht for a day and explore the country’s southern coast ending with a seafood barbeque and a swim in the sea.
Hilton Cancun, an All Inclusive Resort (Cancun, Mexico)
Indulge in tropical drinks, gorgeous waterfront views, and a memorable experience for everyone in the family. With 12 food spots featuring regional dishes among its many offerings. Nightly events and happenings, like a culturally immersive Fiesta show, help ensure it’s a vacay everyone will remember. For the little ones, there’s a kid’s camp with themed parties and glow-in-the-dark activities that will keep them entertained until bedtime.
Giraffe Manor (Nairobi, Kenya)
There are only twelve rooms in this resort and no two are the same. But that’s not what sets it apart from other resorts, it’s the giraffe head that pokes in the window as you sit down for breakfast or indulge in afternoon tea. The luxury boutique hotel is located within the indigenous forest of Langata suburb of Nairobi and is one of the capital city’s most iconic buildings. Rates include accommodations, airport shuttle, all meals, most beverages, and feeding pellets for the majestic long-neck animals.
Header image via Sheraton Sumai Resort
Laurie Espino is a writer covering fashion, beauty, travel, food, wellness, and pop culture. She's been published on Business Insider, PureWow, Refinery29, Seventeen, and Country Living. Outside of work, you can find her exploring new restaurants or her nose in a book (yes, she’s a total book nerd).