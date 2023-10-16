Unleashing The 18 Best Pet-Friendly Hotels For You & Your Furry Friends
One thing that can quickly put a damper on a vacay is having to leave your furry friend behind. It can create a logistical nightmare trying to figure out accommodations for them back home, not to mention it's just plain sad going somewhere fun without them! Luckily, more and more pet-friendly hotels are popping up around the United States, giving pet-owners the opportunity to get away while taking their beloved pets with them.
To help plan your next pet-friendly adventure, here are 18 of the best pet-friendly hotels across the United States. These hotels will have you and your pet feeling pampered and well taken care of from check-in to check-out!
Kimpton Sylvan Hotel (Atlanta, Georgia)
Image via The Sylvan Hotel
With a policy that states "any pet that can fit through the door" is welcome, you know your pets will feel right at home here. What sets it apart from other pet-friendly hotels is that there are so many open spaces that allow your pets to explore and feel like they're on vacation, too! The hotel makes sure that its pet guests are well-taken care of by offering pet beds, food and water, treats, and waste bags.
The Asbury (Asbury, New Jersey)
Image via The Asbury
The Asbury Hotel allows pups into every one of their 110 rooms! Guests have convenient access to a dog beach and are able to participate in a Yappy Hour at the lobby bar.
Red Mountain Resort (St. George, Utah)
Image via Red Mountain Resort
Does this resort remind anyone else of the one from High School Musical 2? Give your pet the ultimate Sharpay experience at this luxurious hotel that is very pet-friendly. There are certain rooms that allow for dogs and cats, as well as hikes and outdoor activities *specifically* designed for furry friends.
Fairmont Copley Plaza (Boston, Massachusetts)
Image via Fairmont Copley Plaza
You might not expect a pet-friendly hotel to scream "luxury," but this one certainly does. Not only is it very bougie for the human guests, but also for the pet ones. The hotel has its very own doggie ambassador (who you can follow on Instagram) and provides its four-legged guests with access to a "biscuit bar." There is an additional package called the "Fairmont Furiend" which gives pets an even more elevated experience, including a biscuit box, local discount cards, a list of dog-friendly spots, and more.
The Landing (Lake Tahoe, California)
Image via The Landing
Dogs are welcome almost everywhere on The Landing Hotel — the only exception is the pool! They can go on the provided shuttle, and with so much open space to run around and play around the property, your dog will have the time of their life.
The Peninsula (Beverly Hills, California)
Image via The Peninsula
Spoil your pets in the 90210! Two pets, dog or cat, are allowed in the hotel for a fee of $35 per pet, per night. There is a "Pampered Puppy" room service menu that allows you to treat your pets like royalty with options like filet mignon. The spa also accommodates pets and has special treatments designed just for them.
Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club (Oahu, Hawaii)
Image via Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club
A trip to Hawaii can only be made better by bringing along your furry friend. The Surfjack Hotel has their own resident dog named Jack (here's his Instagram if you want some cuteness overload) that your pup can play with! There's a drop-off doggie daycare and even the opportunity for your dog to learn to surf with you. It's giving Lilo & Stitch in the *best* of ways.
Boarding House (Cape May, New Jersey)
Image via Boarding House
This quaint little hotel feels straight out of the pages of a whimsical book. Located in Cape May, New Jersey, part of what makes this hotel so ideal for dogs is that it is just a quick drive away from Cape May's most popular dog beach. It seems like the entire town is set up for doggie fun, with dog-friendly wineries and restaurants. The hotel writes the names of each dog guest in the lobby, and they make sure that there is a treat waiting for them when they check in!
Kimpton Schofield Hotel (Cleveland, Ohio)
Image via Kimpton Schofield
This luxurious hotel welcomes dogs of all shapes and sizes, plus they have a number of amenities designed to provide you and your pup with the ultimate experience. These include pet sitting, dog walking, and a pet spa! What really sets this hotel apart is that there are no additional pet fees, making it a more budget-friendly option.
Hewing Hotel (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
Image via Hewing Hotel
While a lot pet-friendly hotels only welcome dogs through the door, the Hewing Hotel allows cats as well! There's a big grassy area where pets can roam free and enjoy themselves, and there are treats available for them to indulge in when they return.
The Marker Key West (Key West, Florida)
Image via The Marker Key West
This picturesque hotel makes for the perfect getaway for you and your pet. It has all the bells and whistles, including doggie bags filled with treats, puppy turndown service, a pet-friendly spa, and a multi-course dog food menu!
L'Auberge de Sedona (Sedona, Arizona)
Image via L'Auberge de Sedona
Located on the beautiful Oak Creek, this hotel is a great getaway for dogs and their owners. The hotel provides everything you need, including dog beds, leashes, bowls, treats, toys, and clean-up bags. There are a number of walking trails nearby that allow you and your pup to explore.
The Logan (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
Image via The Logan
The Nines (Portland, Oregon)
Image via The Nines
This luxury downtown Portland hotel allows for two of your pets to join in the fun! There is a park right by the hotel for your pup to explore and dog beds and bowls are provided.
Bobby Hotel (Nashville, Tennessee)
Image via Bobby Hotel
This boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Tennessee boasts the best for your four-legged friend. There is a dog in-residence named Harry who greets guests when they enter. There is a dog park within walking distance and pups are welcome in the in-house cafe. The best part is that the hotel helps raise funds for the Nashville Humane Association!
The Line (Washington, DC)
Image via The Line
All pets are welcome at The Line in Washington, DC. An added benefit is that there are no extra fees and no weight limits! Complimentary cleanup bags, water bowls, and treats are provided, and there are additional hotels in Austin, LA, and San Francisco that have the same pet policies!
The Chatawal (New York City, New York)
Image via The Chatawal
It's all in the details at The Chatawal! It's located in Manhattan's theater district and provides the ultimate doggie NYC experience. They provide a yellow cab plushy, a pet bed, Chatwal-themed food bowls and tag, and a dog food menu that looks like a playbill.
The Bristol Hotel (Bristol, Virginia)
Image via The Bristol Hotel
Both dogs and cats are welcome at the Bristol Hotel! Guests are provided with pet beds, food, water bowls, treats, and toys for a very fun and comfortable time! There is also a grassy relief area and places for pets to meander.
Header image via Samson Katt/Pexels