The Oatmeal Latte Is A Breakfast That Will Wake You Up *And* Fill You Up
Meet the new breakfast powerhouse in town – the oatmeal latte. Oatmeal lattes are the one-mug, 5-minute solution to nailing morning mealtime, combining the comforting warmth of oatmeal with the caffeine we crave from coffee. Think your regular latte, except with the addition of oats! Just a few tablespoons can transform a big, anxiety-ridden cup o' joe into a balanced, fulfilling bite that helps sustain your energy levels overtime.
Whether you prefer classic espresso flavors or adventurous combinations like pumpkin spice or matcha, oatmeal latte recipes are the perfect fusion of nourishment and indulgence. See the best ones here!
What is an oatmeal latte?
Oatmeal lattes combine oats, steamed milk, and coffee into one to create a breakfast that will fill you up *and* wake you up.
How to make an oatmeal latte?
First, cook some oats, then all you have to do to make an oatmeal latte is add steamed, frothed milk and espresso to the oats, and enjoy.
Vanilla Oatmeal Latte
This Vanilla Oatmeal Latte is the perfect fusion of velvety smoothness and comforting warmth, creating a delightful morning pick-me-up that satisfies both your caffeine and breakfast cravings in just one mug. (via Quaker)
The Best Creamy Coffee Smoothie
Savor the invigorating notes of the coffee you know, with a creamy twist. This smoothie is a powerhouse of flavor and gives you energy you need to jumpstart your day. (via All The Healthy Things)
Dirty Matcha Oatmeal Latte
With each cup of this Dirty Matcha Oatmeal Latte, you'll experience robust matcha notes combined with the smooth, velvety essence of oatmeal. The matcha adds a subtle bitterness and a distinct vegetal undertone that compliments the oats – it's a match made in latte heaven. (via Cooking With A Wallflower)
Maple Oatmeal Latte
This Maple Oatmeal Latte is ideal for the A.M. The coffee offers *just* enough caffeine, helping you to feel more alert and ready to tackle the day ahead. The addition of oats balances that boost out, sustaining your energy levels. (via Smart Nutrition)
Breakfast Latte Protein Smoothie
Whether you're looking to fuel a busy day or simply want a convenient breakfast for on-the-go moments, this smoothie delivers a great balance of energy, nutrients, and flavor. The Greek yogurt and protein powder fill you up, while the coffee wakes you up. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Latte Shake
Indulge in the creamy decadence of this Peanut Butter Oatmeal Latte Shake, where velvety PB meets oatmeal and chocolate, creating a luscious sip that energizes (and satisfies!) in every sip. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Latte
It doesn't have to be a fall day to indulge in a PSL. Pumpkin is actually the star ingredient of this latte, packing a nutritional punch via fiber and antioxidants. The aromatic blend of spices in this recipe enhances the flavor profile, too. (via Half Baked Harvest)
