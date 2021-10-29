This Cinnamon Pear Baked Oatmeal Recipe is Perfect for Holiday Mornings
Want to our our favorite hostessing tip? Let your houseguests wake up to the scent of a delicious, sugary, warm baked good roasting in the oven. With this baked oatmeal recipe, you can not only do just that — you can offer a healthy-ish, nutritionally dense breakfast made with whole grains and fruit. Loaded with autumnal flavors, this breakfast-style comfort food is perfect for Sunday brunch, cozy Saturdays at home, and holiday mornings. But be warned: Make this for overnight guests, and it might be difficult to get them to leave.
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup butter, melted and cooled slightly
- 2 eggs
- 1/4 maple syrup
- 1 3/4 cup milk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 cups rolled oats
- 2 tablespoons tapioca starch
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ginger powder
- 1/4 teaspoon allspice
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 ripe pears, diced plus more slices for decorative topping
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9x9 or 8x8 inch baking pan with cooking spray or line with parchment paper.
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together melted butter, eggs, maple syrup, milk, and vanilla extract. Add in rolled oats, tapioca starch, cinnamon, ginger powder, allspice, baking powder, and salt, and whisk to combine.
- Fold in diced pears.
- Pour the mixture into the baking dish and add sliced pears on top, if using.
- Bake for 35-40 minutes until golden and the center is set.
- Slice into 6 servings and serve warm. Top with additional maple syrup if desired.
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
