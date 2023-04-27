I Tried 7 Different Plant-Based Milks And The Results Were... Mixed
Since plant-based milk became a thing, I haven’t ordered my coffee any other way. You truly cannot catch me ordering dairy-based milk over my beloved oat milk – I proudly belong to the 49% of Gen Z-ers that actually feel ashamed to order (shudders) real milk at cafés.
Whether my generation’s affinity for plant-based milks comes from an outstanding passion for combating climate change, or the fact that alternative milks are straight-up tastier in some cases, consuming less dairy products is canonically the cool thing to do.
Though I’ve dipped my toes into a concerning amount of plant-based foods, I haven't thoroughly explored the milk world – hence today’s taste test. Which milks stand up to my usual almond and oat bevs? Read on to discover some of the plant-based milks I tried, so you don’t have to.
Almond Breeze Unsweetened Original Almond Milk: 10/10
Ah yes, Almond Breeze – my ol’ reliable. I’ve bought this exact plant-based milk for as long as my memory serves me. It’s a versatile option to pour over cereal, add to smoothies, or substitute in dinner recipes.
It’s a low-calorie sip, at only 30 calories per serving. On the other hand, its protein content isn't entirely favorable (only 1 gram), but I can forgive Miss Almond Breeze for it – she’s proved her trustworthiness to me, over time.
Each sip of this milk is light on the tongue, as it’s a fairly thin, almost water-like consistency. It’s no surprise that the aftertaste is particularly almond-y, but the sweetness I pick up at the end of each tiny mouthful is pleasant, and far from overwhelming. Any plant-based milk that delivers a delicately-flavored swig scores big in my book, so the Almond Breeze Unsweetened Original Almond Milk is a 10/10 for me!
Minor Figures Barista Oat Milk: 8/10
This oat milk is apparently a big deal in the barista universe. I instantly recognized the logo – I mean, how could you miss the coffee-loving person in a bird suit printed on the carton? – and had to try this buzzy milk for myself.
Weighing in at 110 cals and <1 gram protein per serving, the nutrition content of this oat milk wasn’t really much of a priority (is it ever for a yummy little drink?) when I went to my fridge to reach for it. As long as it could spruce up my daily iced matcha latte, I’d be satisfied. And after trying it, I was!
When shaken, the Minor Figured Barista Oat Milk is visibly frothy – a delightful sign that when heated, it could be frothed to perfection. I’m more of an iced drink girly, so I didn’t get to try it hot – that part’s on you now. Nevertheless, the milk was super creamy and carried a brilliant nutty taste. Considering all of the plant-based milks I tried, this milk measures up to an 8/10. Delish.
Willa's Barista Oat Milk: 10/10
Seeing that the methodologies for commercially produced oat milks have recently been called into question, this oat milk from Willa’s was refreshing not for my body and my brain, too.
Willa’s uses the whole oat to make their plant-based milks, making sure production zeroes out on food waste. Using the entire oat ups the protein and fiber content in each serving (4 grams protein), plus this Barista Oat Milk has three times less sugars than other oat milks. One serving delivers 140 calories, but as I said before: who really cares if it’s going in a liquid treat?
At first pour, the oat milk was noticeably thicker than others I’ve tried over the years. As an oat milk stan, I simply love to see it. The thicker consistency sets this drink up for a delectable froth, which is probably why the barista army swarms to it.
Wow, this sip was criminally oat-y – but that’s definitely not a bad thing for a latte-loving gal like me. It was also sweeter than I expected, which also grants this plant-based milk some taste-testing points. What can I say? My sweet tooth gets the best of me all the time. I liked that this milk maintained a very fresh flavor over time, and it was absolutely heavenly in the A.M. drinks I made throughout the week. Definite 10/10!
Forager Project Organic Cashewmilk: 7/10
The only way I can describe this milk is: liquified cashews. I mean, I know that’s exactly what it is, but it just tasted so… pure.
This Forager Project bev poured with the consistency of water, as it’s pretty thin. I wasn’t necessarily bothered by the consistency, though – I thoroughly enjoyed pairing it with my morning matcha. The cashew-ness of it all made for a balanced and refreshing drink, but I can’t see myself consuming it any other way given the specificity of the taste.
The most devastating part about this milk was the severe lack of sweetness. The pureness of its flavor toes the line of being straight-up bland, likely because this plant-based milk is made with only 4 ingredients.
On the other hand, each serving of the Organic Cashew Milk gives you 3 grams of protein in only 90 calories. I do have to advocate for this milk because it’s the first cashew-based beverage I’ve sipped! 7/10, final answer.
Pacific Foods Unsweetened Hemp Beverage: 7/10
Before the girlies go mad, yes, this hemp milk is made with gums like xanthan. I’m not an absolute stickler when it comes to red flags in food like some people are, but I fully understand the concerns, since gums are known to cause gut complications.
Stepping into the plant-based milk ring at 60 calories and 3 grams of protein per serving, this is one of the more nutritious bevs on my taste-testing roster. After a vigorous shake and pour, I instantly fell in love with how frothy the milk got. The creaminess factor was definitely a plus from my initial tasting experience.
My first sip was a roller coaster, though. It tasted super bright at first, but the aftertaste resolved to a slight fruitiness – which caused some confusion in my milk-focused brain. I don’t think milk is really supposed to taste like fruit, but I came to the conclusion that this Pacific Foods Hemp Milk would be most delectable in a smoothie. As far as other uses go, I won’t be pouring this plant-based milk much. Overall, I landed on a solid 7/10 rating.
Moo Is Moot Latte Da Macadamia Milk: 10/10
This macadamia milk totally knocked it out of the park. On its own, it wasn’t entirely macadamia-like, plus it was considerably sweet for me, The Sweet Tooth Queen. Because of its sweetness, I don’t see this plant-based milk being extremely versatile to use across a range of recipes, but it most definitely works well in your A.M. drinks – most notably, coffee.
milkadamia’s pro-barista intentions for this milk translated perfectly into my numerous cups of joe – it did indeed make the coffee notes “sing” without overwhelming the brew. However, at 80 calories and 1 gram of protein per serving, I wasn’t utterly compelled by the nutritional value of this macadamia milk.
Beyond the delicious taste of their Latte Da milk, milkadamia champions regenerative farming practices to make their products in order to offset the global increase of Co2 and other harmful gasses that contribute to our ever-changing climate. Ethically, the company makes really strong points for the betterment of our planet, so I have to award their milk some points for that. 10/10 for moi – macadamias FTW.
Three Tees Organic Black Sesame Almondmilk: 6/10
The proposal of sesame milk always intrigued me. I’d never imagined what sesame would taste like by itself, let alone in liquid form. The only sesame-like milk choice at my local Whole Foods was this almond-sesame blend from Three Trees – a sleek bottle holding a suspicious gray milk inside.
This plant-based milk is noted as “clean without compromise,” meaning no harmful ingredients (such as gums, which companies add for creaminess) get in the way of their uncomplicated milk formula. Each serving carries 4 grams of plant protein in 140 calories, which is fairly ideal for protein prioritizers.
My first sip was sweet on the intake, but surprisingly savory on the aftertaste. The umami-adjacent notes admittedly threw me off, and even after taste testing it multiple times, I can’t say I’m a sesame milk believer. Perhaps this plant-based milk can’t compete with the others because it’s just so different – unproblematically staying in its own lane. I’m rating it a 6/10!
