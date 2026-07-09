Missing 'Off-Campus'? Add These New Funko Pops to Your Collection Ahead of Season 2 (Excusive)

You can finally get Off-Campus Funko Pops! I am a Funko Pop fanatic. These tiny vinyl figures are a great way to celebrate your favorite movies and TV shows (I have Nancy from Stranger Things, a bunch of Marvel superheroes, and my own DIY Sarah Cameron from Outer Banks!). And now we can finally add our favorite Briar U students to our personal collections — including those iconic Halloween costumes.

Check out Brit + Co's exclusive look at the new Off-Campus Funko Pops!

POP TV: 'Off-Campus' — Garrett Graham Funko Garrett (Belmont Cameli) is one of Briar U's star hockey players, so it only makes sense that the Funko vinyl figure would come in his hockey uniform. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.2 in (10.7 cm) tall.

POP TV: 'Off-Campus' — Hannah Wells Funko I love seeing Hannah's (Ella Bright) carefree side come out, so I love that this figure is a callback to the scene where she dances around with a boa. It's fun, it's fresh, and it's so her. Vinyl figure is approximately 4 in (10.2 cm) tall.

POP TV: 'Off-Campus' — Allie Hayes Funko Allie (Mika Abdalla) and her J.Lo Halloween costume might just be the most-talked about part of the whole TV show. So it's only right that the Funko doll includes that outfit. According to the brand, she's "ready to tear up the dance floor." Me too, girl.

Vinyl figure is approximately 4 in (10.2 cm) tall.

POP TV: 'Off-Campus' — Dean Di Laurentis Funko Next of course we have Dean (played by Stephen Kalyn) dressed as Tom Cruise's Maverick from Top Gun. It's already been confirmed that Dean and Allie will lead season 2, so it's the perfect time to add these to your shelves — that way, they can watch the new episodes with you ;). Vinyl figure is approximately 4 in (10.2 cm) tall.

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