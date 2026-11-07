8 Gorgeous Places to Visit in the Off-Season for Cheaper Travel

Scroll for off-season travel ideas in the U.S. and around the world.

With peak summer travel becoming more crowded and expensive, I prefer to get away to some dreamy destination in the off-season for a quieter escape . Without the crowds, you can linger over a long lunch, wander museums and trails at your own pace, and actually get to know the locals, from the bartender who shares their favorite hidden spot to the shop owner with time to chat. It’s the best way to get a true sense of place. Add in cozy local festivals and stunning natural beauty (plus migrating whales!), and it’s the perfect time to plan an escape. Bonus: many destinations offer off-season rates, so you can save on your travel budget while still enjoying some of the most coveted spots around the world. Bon voyage!

Aspen, CO Donald Giannatti on Unsplash You can still catch breathtaking fall views in the Rockies in early November, even as snow starts to blanket the peaks. Popular trails like Rio Grande and Smuggler are quieter this time of year and make for a peaceful respite before the holiday rush, and once Maroon Creek Road closes to cars, you can bike or hike to the snow-dusted Maroon Bells. Aspen becomes a winter wonderland when Aspen Mountain and Snowmass open for ski (and après-ski) season on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, kicking off Aspen Mountain’s 80th anniversary season. Check into the new White Elephant Aspen for mountain-view suites and dinner at its buzzy LoLa 41°, or book a stay at MOLLIE Aspen and grab a table at Ludo Lefebvre’s Petit Trois. Local favorites like Mawa’s Kitchen and Acquolina are also not to be missed, along with the town’s charming boutiques. Aspen also has an impressive arts scene, with galleries and music and film events around the area to enjoy.

Palm Springs, CA Cody Board on Unsplash Summer is insanely hot so the off-season is an ideal time to explore Palm Springs, with warm, sunny days, smaller crowds, and better rates in the shoulder months. Stay at the new Casa Palma Hotel & Bungalows, a boutique resort on the historic site of Errol Flynn’s famed Normandy Hotel, where Capri-inspired style meets a fun social-club vibe. Hike scenic trails in nearby Joshua Tree National Park or take a short drive to Borrego Springs for amazing stargazing under clear desert skies. The city’s gorgeous mid-century architecture and lively arts scene shine year-round. Bring the girls for a spa trip and enjoy gourmet dining for a luxe desert retreat during the more comfortable shoulder season.

Maui, HI Yuanpang Wa Visiting Maui during the off-season is the perfect serene escape, with fewer crowds and more affordable stays in the quieter spring and fall months. The weather is still dreamy, with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 80s and pleasant mornings in the upper 60s, ideal for long beach days and outdoor adventures. Catch a sunrise above the clouds at Haleakalā (just be sure to book your reservation ahead and pack layers, since it’s chilly at the summit), snorkel the clear waters of South Maui, or take the scenic Road to Hāna past waterfalls and black sand beaches. Pop by Maui’s delicious food trucks, shop for locally made souvenirs, or simply relax under swaying palms. Time your trip for the edges of whale season, from late fall into spring, and you might even spot humpbacks spouting along the peaceful shores.

Lisbon, Portugal Aayush Gupta on Unsplash Lisbon in the off-season offers the best blend of mild weather, fewer crowds, and more affordable prices. Explore the city’s landmarks, like the Belém Tower and Jerónimos Monastery, and hop the iconic canary-yellow Tram 28 through historic neighborhoods like Alfama and St. George's Castle. Late fall and early spring are also an excellent time to enjoy Lisbon’s lively café culture and sample traditional pastries like pastéis de nata. Experience local festivals and events, such as St. Martin’s Day on November 11, which celebrates the end of the harvest. Lisbon’s charming cobblestoned streets, tiled hilltop homes, and relaxed pace make it a perfect crowd-free autumn getaway.

Kyoto, Japan Getty Winter turns Kyoto into a peaceful sanctuary, far from the bustling crowds of spring and autumn. From December through February, expect crisp mountain air, misty views, temple gardens occasionally dusted in snow, and cozy tea houses for warming up after a day of exploring. Book a stay at ROKU KYOTO, LXR Hotels & Resorts, tucked at the foot of the Takagamine mountains, for the ultimate winter retreat. Soak in the year-round outdoor thermal onsen pool surrounded by frosty cedar forests, or splurge on an Onsen Garden Room with your own private soaking tub set in a minimalist rock garden. The famed Golden Pavilion (Kinkaku-ji) is just a scenic 15-minute walk away, and the hotel’s roots in Takagamine’s 400-year Rimpa art legacy come to life in hands-on washi papermaking, lacquer craft, and tea ceremony classes. Warm up with temple-style yudofu or a seasonal tasting menu at TENJIN, featuring Kyoto vegetables paired with regional sake.

Buenos Aires, Argentina Eduardo Sánchez/Unsplash Buenos Aires blends the best of my three favorite cities: the Parisian elegance of Recoleta, the bustling energy of NYC in Palermo Soho, and a touch of Roman charm that permeates the rest of the city. As we enter their warmer months, now is the best time to explore this beautiful South American city. Food lovers can snag a table at Don Julio, the Michelin-starred Palermo parrilla that’s a fixture on Latin America’s 50 Best list, for amazing Argentine steaks paired with a glass of malbec, or sip cocktails in Recoleta’s newly restored 1922 Mansión Mihura. Art lovers shouldn’t miss MALBA, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, or a guided tour of the opulent Teatro Colón. Tango your way through San Telmo’s traditional dance halls and Sunday market, walk the colorful streets of La Boca (with a stop at Fundación Proa for contemporary art), and catch a football match at the legendary La Bombonera!

Chiang Mai Vishal Chokkala If you're going for bucket list trip, in November, Chiang Mai transforms into a magical city with its Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivals. Thousands of floating lanterns light up the sky during Yi Peng, while candle-lit boats, or krathongs, glide down rivers as part of Loy Krathong, both coinciding with the full moon. The city enjoys dry days and highs in the mid-80s, making it perfect for exploring over 300 temples, including Wat Chedi Luang and Wat Phra Singh. Escape to the peaceful Doi Inthanon National Park, home to Thailand’s highest peak, and after, head over to the bustling Chiang Mai Night Bazaar.

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