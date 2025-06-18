When it comes to cute and comfy dresses , you can always count on Old Navy to deliver. Spanning from dreamy maxis to warm weather-friendly minis , I can already see their current lineup of summer dresses working seamlessly with my plans this season. These Old Navy summer dresses embrace lighter materials like linen and cotton, too, so they’re guaranteed to keep you feelin’ and lookin’ cool.

Shop the 8 most stunning Old Navy summer dresses for every occasion below!

Old Navy Old Navy Puff-Sleeve Jean Mini Dress This cute little mini gives you the put-together look of denim, but without all the added weight. Instead, it's cut from 100% cotton, which allows for more airflow, even in hot outside temps. I especially adore the flattering square neckline and puff sleeves for that extra oomph.

Old Navy Old Navy Fit & Flare Sleeveless Linen-Blend Midi Dress Butter yellow lovers will want to snag this dress ASAP while it's still on sale for $25 (was $50). It's super easy-wearing and perfectly flowy, plus you get more visual appeal from the subtle sweetheart neckline.

Old Navy Old Navy The Occasion One-Shoulder Midi Dress This stunning option tailored towards more formal occasions is so sweet. And while it certainly looks fancy, it feels jut like your fave t-shirt – it's made of a heavyweight jersey that has ample stretch for freedom of movement, no matter what you're up to.

Old Navy Old Navy Linen-Blend Mini Shift Dress Gingham girls, rise! This linen-blend mini can easily be styled with everything from kitten heels for summer or tall boots as we move into fall.

Old Navy Old Navy Fit & Flare Tie-Front Midi Dress Dotted with some adorable flowers and veggies, this midi channels farmer's market season in the cutest way possible. It especially like the tie-front design that has a bit of flair from tiny ruffles.

Old Navy Old Navy CloudComfy Cami Athletic Dress I'm a huge supporter of wearing athletic dresses like this one in the summertime. Oftentimes, they're made of a sweat-wicking, breathable material that helps combat the effects of hot summer days, plus, they offer tons of support – this one includes both a built-in bra and built-in shorts for coverage you can feel good about.

Old Navy Old Navy Sleeveless Mini Swing Dress It doesn't get easier than a swing dress like this one. This style is perfect for your summer plans if you prefer pieces that don't hug your body too tight. It flows flawlessly, plus this bright cherry red color will definitely have heads turning your way when paired with a summer tan.

Old Navy Old Navy Sleeveless Button-Front Mini Dress Pockets are always a plus! This easy-fitting mini is super easy to throw on and go – I'd pair it with some cute heels for happy hour or comfy sneakers for traversing the city.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.