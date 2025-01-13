12 "Old-School" TV Shows You Can Actually Stream Right Now
Who can forget days spent lounging on our grandparents' sofas while they watched one of their preferred 'old-school' TV shows? If they weren't tuned into The Price Is Right or Wheel of Fortune, they were probably watching I Love Lucy or Gilligan's Island. We may have complained at first...until we realized how kooky and fun these series were. Where else were we going to get slapstick comedy in black and white?
Since we hardly see rerun episodes of these timeless classics anymore, we're celebrating them by remembering why we loved them so much — and letting you know where you can stream them right now!
Here are all the old school TV shows we miss seeing on our screens!
Apple TV+
1. I Love Lucy
Amazon Prime Video
2. The Brady Bunch
The Brady Bunch took having a stepfamily and turned it on its head with the blended Brady family. Because of their love for each other, Mike and Carol happily took on each other's children as their own: Greg, Marcia, Jan, Peter, Bobby, and Cindy. There was also the housekeeper Alice and the the lovable dog, Tiger!
Each episode seemed to revolve around getting used to living together, sibling rivalry, and more adventures that often ended in valuable lessons. Despite their differences, the Bradys showed that families don't have to be perfect to have a lot of love.
Amazon Prime Video
3. The Andy Griffith Show
Apple TV+
4. Gilligan's Island
Roku
5. I Dream of Jeannie
Amazon Prime Video
6. Leave It to Beaver
Peacock
7. The Dick Van Dyke Show
Amazon Prime Video
8. Bewitched
Peacock
9. The Munsters
Apple TV+
9. The A-Team
Hulu
11. M*A*S*H
Some of us have family members who served in the different branches of the military so watching M*A*S*H helped us make sense of some things that may have happened BTS. Specifically focusing on the 'hospital' portion of the war, M*A*S*H. Though there were some funny moments, but the show also did a great job of showing how scary the war could be.
It was expertly produced in our opinion and continues to be one of the shows we miss watching.
Peacock
12. The Beverly Hillbillies
