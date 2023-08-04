5 Creative Ways To Build A Dreamy Art Collection
Finding art that you love, from bold abstracts to breezy landscapes, can make a creative and personalized impact on your space. Sure, your home decor can be inspired by the latest trends but art is the element that really brings your unique style home. Whether you have an extensive art collection or are just starting to curate one that expresses your creativity, Singulart is an online art and design gallery that makes buying art online super easy. Search through their collection of 30,000 artworks and find stunning one-of-a-kind art based on your budget, style preferences, orientation needs, and more.
Indies by Hervé Perdriel, France, 2019 Giclée print on Paper, 39x39in
Here, we curated a few gems from the original art gallery. Plus, find tips for creating a dreamy art collection that expresses your personal style. From mixing styles to making the most of color and texture, we’ll help you confidently build a collection that brings joy and inspiration to your space.
Blumenmuster XXVII by Karoline Kroiß, Germany, 2022 Acrylic on Paper, 10x10in
Seek Out Emerging Artists
Find artwork that is truly one-of-a-kind by investing in talented artists who are just starting to make their mark. Perhaps you have artistic friends or love to DIY? Seek out artists on social media or visit local art shows. Singulart features 12,000 established and emerging artists from all over the world who work in a variety of mediums – photography, sculpture, painting, drawing, and more. Follow the ones you love and save them for future collections.
Colette et Lucien - Triptique by Mathilde At, France, 2023 Oil on Linen, 20x20in
Mix And Match Art Styles
Think beyond the print and consider original artwork as part of your lasting art collection. Combining different art forms not only adds visual interest but also lets you explore unique textures, colors, and dimensions. Pair a thought-provoking painting with a whimsical sculpture to create a collection that sparks conversation. There’s creativity in building your art collection – have fun with it! The key is finding an element, perhaps a color palette or a theme, that ties them all together.
Seducción by Artista Enzo, Spain, 2023Acrylic on Wood, 19x19in
Set The Mood With Placement
Give your artwork the space it deserves to make it really shine. Landscape pieces in the dining room can create a serene vibe while bright and energetic artwork in a home office can inspire creativity. Let your art guide the mood and function of a room. Consider size, style and theme of the artwork when deciding where to display it too. Large, bold pieces can make an amazing focal point in a living room while smaller pieces grouped together make a great gallery wall. Singulart will create a collection based on your preferences to help you curate the perfect gallery wall too. Browse their curated picks too!
Out of the dark VII by Ute Laum, Germany, 2023 Acrylic on Canvas, 39x39in
Play With Color + Texture
Consider your existing color scheme at home and choose art pieces that complement or contrast them. Bold, vibrant artwork can breathe new life into a neutral room, while textured pieces can add depth and playfulness to a minimal design. Want to give a piece you love the spotlight? Enhance the impact of your art with accent lights or natural light (just make sure to protect it as directed).
Gasa (Rainbow) by Kurtis Brand, United States, 2022 Cotton on Canvas, 50x48in
Rotate And RefreshWhat’s fun about a personal art collection is that you can swap it in a new space for an instant refresh. Consider changing art with the seasons or moving art from one room to the next to give it more exposure in a high-traffic space.
Once you’ve begun to curate art pieces that resonate with you, it’s essential to take good care of your purchases so they’ll stand the test of time and continue to bring you joy.
Here are a few tips on how to preserve your art for a lifetime:
- Avoid hanging artwork in direct sunlight or in a space with extreme fluctuations in temperature. Sunlight can cause fading overtime, so explore UV-filtering framing options and be mindful of how the light can change in your space throughout the year.
- Keep a microfiber cloth or soft, clean brush on hand for routine dusting and cleaning of your art. Avoid any chemical cleaning solutions or water that could damage the work.
- Research the art trends associated with your work and learn more about the creator behind the art so you can take pride in the pieces you’ve curated and feel super knowledgeable about them.
Treat your art with love and care, and let your imagination run wild to create a collection that is truly a reflection of you and your creativity!
Main photo: Dawn by Nelly Van Nieuwenhuijzen, Netherlands 2023, Acrylic on Canvas, 39x39in