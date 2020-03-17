Stay Creative: All Brit + Co Online Classes Are Free Through 3/31!
It's a crazy time in the world. Some of us are balancing working from home by night with watching our toddlers by day. Some of us can't work and are catching a serious case of cabin fever. All of us want to stay inspired, creative, and take care of ourselves. So from us to you, we're making all Brit + Co Online Classes free through March 31st. Go to brit.co/learn and use the code SELFCARE at checkout. Stay creative, friends!
The fine print: Classes taken during this time period will only be free and accessible through the end of March.
As Chief Creative Officer and Founding Partner at Brit + Co, Anjelika Temple brings her voracious consumption of all things creative and colorful to DIY projects, geeky gadgetry finds and more. When she's not DIY-ing her heart out, you'll find her throwing dinner parties with friends or adventuring with her husband David, their daughter Anokhi, and their silly dog Turkey.
