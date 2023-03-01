7 Ways To Show Up As Your True Self Online
In an era where we're seeing the rise of BeReal and “filter versus reality” posts on TikTok and IG, people are getting increasingly tired of having to alter their social media personas for clout, likes, and follows.
I know I am. How about you?
ICYMI, we recently teamed up with Samsung Galaxy to present #DropTheFilter, an initiative on keeping it real in the age of social media. Walls were torn down. Gems were dropped. And so were our filters.To kick off the effort, we hosted a collaborative discussion on exactly what it means to #DropTheFilter – on and offline – in conversation with Janelle James (comedian and actress from ABC’s hit show, Abbott Elementary), Darian Symone Harvin (beauty and culture reporter and author ofBlack Icons In Herstory), Alexa Rose Carlin (entrepreneur, empowerment speaker, and author ofAdaptable), and myself, Sophie Meharenna (strategist and storydoer).
(L-R) Sophie Meharenna, Janelle James, Alexa Rose Carlin, and Darian Symone Harvin.Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Samsung Mobile
The panel took place at the Samsung Galaxy Experience in SF, which was a dreamy experiential playground. Featuring creative installations and the latest tech Samsung has to offer, wandering around the massive space reveals a content creator’s dream. Whether we were channeling our inner astronauts and recording videos as if we were in zero gravity by a rotating Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, or shooting our latest headshots at the Samsung portrait studio, the epic three-story experience felt more like an art exhibit than a destination to demo products.
(L-R) Sophie Meharenna, Alexa Rose Carlin, Darian Symone Harvin, and Janelle James.Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Samsung Mobile
Once we were done getting lost in the rabbit hole of techy creative stations, it was time to launch our #DropTheFilter conversation, centered around how we can all practice authenticity in our ultra-connected world. We discussed topics ranging from finding your voice in a noisy space, embracing what it means to be “flawesome", and tips for creating content on the go with our Samsung Galaxy devices.
At the heart of our #DropTheFilter talk was diving deep into the notion of capturing your true reality and sharing those moments of your life with others in an age of digital connections.
“What helps me to drop the filter is living out in the real world, in a real way, and engaging with people in this way. I feel like I bring that to my phone,” Harvin said. “What have I learned? What have I picked up on? What am I making out in the real world?”
“Dropping the filter is sharing not just what you do, but who you are,” Carlin said. “I always try to push a little bit further against the boundaries and against the grain so that I can share more of who I am with my community [and it’s important] to have that confidence come from something inside of you versus the [approval] of others.”
“I don’t really feel a pressure to be someone else,” James added. “I’m not obligated to tell you everything about myself…Part of the way I stay authentic is I don’t endorse anything that’s not me.”
What do you think? Are you craving ways to show up more authentically online? Here are some tips on how you can do just that.
- Don’t compare yourself to others you see on social media. Authenticity starts with you. Focus on your strengths and what you value and want to bring to the world. You’ll come off more authentically if you do you and only you.
- Start with the basics and think about how you want to present yourself. Make sure your bio, profile pictures, and posts accurately reflect who you are and what you want to be known for.
- Think before you share. Ask yourself why you want to share a moment with your friends and followers. Is it because you’re excited to share something they will truly care about or because of ego or bragging rights? Authenticity is being clear about your intentions.
- Get thoughtful about content creation and document things as they happen on the go, in order to make your posts feel more raw and genuine.
- Capture your best moments as they are meant to be seen, with a phone that can keep up. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera and Nightography features allow you to snap any moment, day or night, without having to touch up your pics. One click and you’re off to seamlessly share that moment with your friends.
- Have fun! Think about what makes you love your community, your job, your personal life, and what truly inspires you. Share moments and things about yourself that you would want to share in real life so that your followers will see the real you, the best you.
- That said, don’t be afraid to be vulnerable and open up in a way that feels honest. You don’t always have to show your best side but honesty is the key to authenticity.
Throughout the sharing process, remember to give yourself permission to be human. “I learned early on that I’m not an Instagram model; I don’t have the perfect feed; I’m never going to have the best lighting,” Carlin said. “As I’ve evolved, and my company has evolved, I’ve also been able to evolve with technology.”
From reflections on the power of our narratives to how we make sure we’re not letting social media define us – and instead use it as a tool for self-expression, collaboration, and inspiration – #DropTheFilter gave us all insight into what being your most authentic self can look like. And that is much better than any filter out there.
So until next time – keep it real, fam.We’re just getting started on this journey to help us all express ourselves with more authenticity. Stay tuned for more ways to show off your true self! Watch the full panel here and join the conversation by using the hashtag #DropTheFilter and tagging@britandco and@samsungmobileusa.
Director, Marketing + Partnerships / Journalist at Brit + Co