Introducing #DropTheFilter: A Chat About Keeping It Real On Social Media—& IRL
Oh, the sweet nostalgic sound of dial-up internet. Of chat rooms and away messages. The days of getting CDs in the mail to log online. These are relics of a bygone era: pre-metaverse, pre-doing it for the 'gram, pre-TikTok dancing, pre-filtered world that has become our new normal.
Whew. It's kind of mind-boggling to reflect on the early days of the social media landscape and how much (and how quickly!) it has evolved: from how heavily we rely on technology to connect, to the quality of the devices we use to facilitate all of those touchpoints.
Perhaps I'm showing my big age, but let’s go down millennial memory lane and wax poetic about those evolutions, specifically when it comes to our phones. 10 years ago, when I first caught the Samsung Galaxy bug, I was wide-eyed about the quality of the tools my then-new phone gave me. And now with the release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, I’m feeling all of those feelings all over again, with even more intensity than ever.
Whether I’m in creation mode or craving a sense of authentic connection, the Samsung Galaxy S23 makes it easy peasy to show up and show out – authentically as myself. With each photo taken, and each post uploaded, this phone is the ultimate sidekick for effortlessly capturing all of the moments that matter most, day or night, and in ultra-high definition.
I don't know about you, but that’s a huge relief. Especially because the mere thought of the lengths to which we go to manicure our feeds can be hella exhausting. And in a world where people seem to be doing everything possible to make their pages look perfect and curated, it’s nice to have a device like the Samsung Galaxy S23 in your back pocket. This secret weapon seamlessly captures the moments in the fullness of their natural glory, with no edits necessary.
If you’re like us here at B+C, chances are you’re tired of having to fight the temptation of putting on a filter or playing into a certain identity when you create online. That’s why we’re *so* excited to announce that Samsung Mobile US and B+C are joining forces to break down the barriers between our digital and physical selves with a new initiative called #DropTheFilter. Together, we'll break free from edited self-presentations and create a safe space for us all to be real, raw, unfiltered humans.
We couldn’t be more thrilled to invite you to tune into our #DropTheFilter panel at Samsung's Galaxy Experience Space in San Francisco on February 22, 2023, streaming on B+C's IG channel. Make sure you're following us on Instagram because you won't want to miss this talk.
Meet Our Speakers
Janelle James, Actress + Comedian
Janelle James has long been blessing our ears with her frank and hilarious takes on the world around her. The acclaimed Abbott Elementary star will be headlining our panel and sharing her experiences on and off screen, and how that has influenced her perspective on the art of self-expression.
Darian Symone Harvin, Author + Reporter
Darian Symone Harvin is the author of Black Icons In Herstory. Piggybacking off her dialogue with leading creators for 2023’s Instagram Trend Report, she will discuss the influence of social media on identity, how she’s been able to carve out a unique space for herself, and her thoughts on the future of personal branding.
Sophie Meharenna, Strategist + Storydoer at Brit + Co
Oh wait, that's me! I'll be moderating the discussion, and I'm particularly excited to bring on these awesomely inspiring women who will share their own unique perspectives. I'll guide us as we navigate what it means to say enough to altered personas.
We hope you'll join us on the 22nd! Whether you're tuning in virtually or joining us IRL, make sure to use the hashtag #DropTheFilter, and let's all have a conversation about being bold and authentic in the digital age.
Want to share how your device helps you #DropTheFilter? Tag @britandcoand @SamsungMobileUSAand join the conversation. And if you want to share your personal story, DM me or email me at sophie@brit.co.
