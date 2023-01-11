Moments From The Golden Globes That Made Our Jaws Drop
If there's anything that unites the remote B+C team, it's awards shows. They're the perfect excuse to make a cheese board, wear a nice dress (or your comfiest sweats), and break out a yummy cocktail or mocktail. The Golden Globes are fun for both TV and movie fans since it delves into both worlds, and considering this year's Golden Globes nominations were so impressive, it was going to be a tight race for every category. Keep reading for some of the moments, and all of the winners, that we can't stop talking about.
Moments From The Golden Globes That We Love
\u201cA RARE sighting with @jennaortega and @selenagomez! #GoldenGlobes\u201d— Golden Globe Awards (@Golden Globe Awards) 1673397221
Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez are two of our favorite gals and we love seeing them together. Not to mention that they both looked uh-maze-ing.
\u201cangela bassett being the first MCU actor to win a golden globe \u2014 and a major acting award \u2014 for their work in a marvel movie is the greatest thing to ever happen #GoldenGlobes\u201d— Nora Dominick (@Nora Dominick) 1673399741
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was one of our favorite movies of 2022 and Angela Bassett deserves *all* of the awards. Not to mention she's the first actor to win a major acting award for an MCU film!
\u201cYippee! @GoldenGlobes \u2728 #TheWhiteLotus\u201d— Jennifer Coolidge (@Jennifer Coolidge) 1673396578
The Jenn-issance is in full swing.
Margot Robbie showed up and showed out in a beautiful pink dress. Nothing but the best for our Barbie!
\u201cthey tried playing Michelle Yeoh off with music, and she said "Shut up,\u00a0please! I can beat you up, okay? And that's serious." LOL I love her\n\n#GoldenGlobes\u201d— Spencer Althouse (@Spencer Althouse) 1673403027
It's always funny to watch how winners react to the exit music cutting their speeches off. This is definitely one of our new favorite reactions.
Golden Globe Television Winners
Best Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House Of The Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Actor, Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Best Actress, Drama Series
- Emma D’Arcy, House Of The Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Supporting Actress, Comedy or Drama Series
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor, Comedy or Drama Series
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Musical/Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Actor, Musical/Comedy Series
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress, Musical/Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television
- Black Bird
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Best Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Actress, Limited Series/Motion Picture
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Supporting Actor, Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Golden Globe Movie Winners
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- Elvis
- The Fablemans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle Of Sadness
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Oliva Coleman, Empire Of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana De Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fablemans
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle Of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Decision to Leave
- RRR
Best Motion Picture, Animated
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Director, Motion Picture
- James Cameron, Avatar:The Way Of Water
- The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh,The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
- Todd Field, Tár
- The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Martin McDonagh,The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Women Talking
- Babylon
- The Fabelmans
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
- Taylor Swift, “Carolina,” Where The Crawdads Sing
- Guillermo del Toro, Alexandre Desplat, Gregory Mann, “Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Lady Gaga, “Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick
- Rhianna, “Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- M.M. Keeravani and Chandrabose, “Naatu Naatu,” RRR
Featured image: Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images.
