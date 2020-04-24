10 Creative Kits for Kids That Will Up-Level Your Homeschooling
If you're running out of creative ideas to keep kids engaged and off screens for the day, let someone else do the thinking for you (take at least *one* thing off your list!). Here are our favorite subscription boxes for kids to tinker with and explore while out of school until TBD.
KiwiCo Crates $17 and up/month (all ages)
Choose from Panda Crates for babies to Maker Crates for ages 14 to 104 and everyone in between. Founded by a mom of three, KiwiCo blends STEAM ideas with art-driven projects that are all developmentally appropriate. Monthly projects include DIYs like building a pinball machine and a chomping mechanical dinosaur costume.
Little Passports $13 and up/month (ages 3-9)
We can't travel around the world right now (sad face) but kids can still learn about the world and its cultures. Little Passports sends a mini suitcase filled with activities related to the states that make up the U.S., countries around the world, and topics like oceans and music. There is also a science-themed box for children who love to experiment.
Sago Mini Box $19/month (ages 3-5)
Kids score a little figurine with each Sago Mini box and then the material to build their little world. Fairy tales, airplanes and this pet cafe are just a few of the projects your preschooler will get each month.
Raddish Kids $24/month (ages 4 -14)
Little chefs will love this kit that mixes math, science and lessons on culture. Kids get a monthly cooking kit with seasonal and global themes, like Summer Luau and Taste of Thailand, learn culinary skills, create new recipes, and collect an apron patch and kitchen tool. Raddish Kids donated 50,000 Raddish kits to families as quarantine life went into effect and is donating all proceeds of their $5 Vintage e-Kit for COVID-19 Relief to #ChefsforAmerica program.
Bitsbox $17/month (ages 7 and up)
Kids can create their own apps (that really work!) with simple coding projects delivered in their Bitsbox. Apps can run on any computer, tablet, or smartphone and kids can customize the app to add their own signature features.
Girls Can! Crate $28/month (ages 5-10)
Kids can learn about amazing female role models like Frida, Malala, and RBG while creating art and science projects in this fun and educational crate.
Orange Art Box $36/month (ages 5-12)
Art lovers will have so much fun with the creative fixings in Orange Art Box. Each one features a main project with smaller projects (think bugs, superheroes, dinos and more) for hours of play.
Owl Crate Jr. $28/month (ages 8-12)
Owl Crate is more than a monthly book club. Each crate delivers a "magical" delivery with a middle grade novel, goodies from the author, and three to five playthings built around a monthly theme that encourages curiosity, creativity, and imagination.
MEL Science $35/month (ages 9-14)
These chemistry kits, like galaxy in a bottle, rainbow crystals and painting with light, come with a VR headset and chemistry starter kit and are pretty amazing (and safe). MEL Kids has science kits too for ages 5 to 10 at $25/month.
Sensory TheraPLAY $40/month (ages 5-9)
Therapy meets sensory play in these wonderful kits designed by an occupational therapist who worked with children with autism and developmental delays. Monthly boxes include products recommended both by therapists and parents and help kids self-regulate while having fun. Teen and adult boxes are now available too.
Have you discovered a kit you love while in quarantine? Share with us @BritandCo!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.