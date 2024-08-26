Check Out These New 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 4 Images Ahead Of The Premiere
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Eric McCandless/Disney
The aforementioned In-N-Out makes an appearance after Mabel, Charles, and Oliver land in Hollywood. I can't blame them though, it's also my first stop on a California trip.
Eric McCandless/Disney
Oliver, and Martin Short, always have some wonderful advice to give.
Eric McCandless/Disney
It wouldn't be a season of Only Murders in the Building without Mabel, Charles, and Oliver looking slightly alarmed.
Patrick Harbron/Disney
Same question.
Patrick Harbron/Disney
I'm guessing Charles' phone call has something to do with Sazz' murder — but we'll have to wait to see whether it's a hot tip or a threat.
Eric McCandless/Disney
Meryl Streep returns for Only Murders in the Building season 4, striking the perfect balance between Mamma Mia's Donna and The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda.
Eric McCandless/Disney
In Only Murders season 4, Selena Gomez plays Mabel, who's played by an actress in a new movie, who's played by Eva Longoria. It's okay if you're confused, because I am too.
Eric McCandless/Disney
Eva Longoria is joined by Zach Galifianakis and Eugene Levy, and if you ask me, this trio is just as iconic as Martin, Steve, and Selena!
Eric McCandless/Disney
I have desperately missed the Only Murders in the Building costumes from season 1, and I love how they're recreated for this season!
Eric McCandless/Disney
Can we get a little commotion for the dress? And the fur jacket?!
Patrick Harbron/Disney
Speaking of Mabel's costumes, I'm going to need one of these polka dot pajama sets STAT.
Patrick Harbron/Disney
I'm also obsessed with how Oliver still wears his iconic coat and scarf combo, but opts for lighter shades and fabrics in California.
Patrick Harbron/Disney
New California faces are equal parts demure and intimidating.
Patrick Harbron/Disney
But, unsurprisingly, Molly Shannon is radiant!
What part of Only Murders in the Building season 4 are you most excited about? Let us know on Facebook, and check out The One Only Murders Guest Selena Gomez Couldn't Keep A Straight Face Around for more!
Lead image via
- 'The Bear' Season 4 Is Done Filming! Here's When To Expect New Episodes. ›
- Arconiac Alert! This "Only Murders In The Building" Star Revealed The One Thing Season 4 Changed ›
- Steve Martin & Martin Short Remind Selena Gomez "Every Moment Is A Gift" Ahead Of 'Only Murders' Season 4 ›
- The One 'Only Murders' Guest Selena Gomez Couldn't Keep A Straight Face Around ›
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!