TikTok’s Viral 'Demure Fall' Trend Is SO Rory Gilmore
- Demure Fall is the newest viral trend taking over TikTok after Brat Summer.
- The trend began when Jools Lebron posted a video of her "demure" approach to getting ready for work.
- Social media users have added Demure into their own lives, and have posted videos of everything from eating subs to rushing a sorority.
Charli XCX, TikTok, and even the Twisters cast agree that Brat Summer's been fun, but as we get closer to September, it's time to embrace Demure Fall. The new TikTok trend has taken off since TikToker Jools Lebron posted the first Demure video in August 2024. The new trend has led some of Gen Z to pack up the leather and lime green that defined summer 2024 in anticipation of Gilmore Girls season. And what can we say? Lorelai Gilmore might be Brat, but Rory Gilmore is SO Demure.
What is the Demure trend?
The Demure Fall trend began when Jools Lebron posted a TikTok video on August 2, talking about how she gets ready for work. "I do my makeup, I lay my wig, I do a little braid," she says in the viral video, which now has 3.9 million views. "Very demure, very mindful. Don't forget to be demure divas!"
TikTok users immediately embraced the new characteristic, turning it into 2024's next big trend. And women have applied it to everything from eating subs to sorority rushing. And they're not the only ones! Even Netflix hopped on the trend, posting a clip from Gilmore Girls season 5 episode 20.
the demurest is actually @joolieannie...but Rory comes close
In the episode, Rory tells Emily she wants a club soda, to which Emily responds, "So demure, isn't she demure?" "The demurest," Richard answers. This is just another reason to join the trend if you ask me. If it's Emily and Richard-approved, I'm there!
What does Demure mean?
According to Merriam Webster, demure means "affectedly modest, reserved, or serious : coy." This new trend might feel like it's in opposition to the loud edge of Brat Summer, but I think Demure Fall is more about being coy (or playful) than it is about actually being reserved.
In a society that constantly tells women we should be quieter or take up less space, Demure Fall turns being quiet or reserved on its head by taking up even more space. It's a bold, albeit sly, declaration that there is value, fun, and freedom in womanhood.
Lebron takes a more feminine approach to the trend, but Demure is really more of a mindset than a fashion aesthetic. Anyone can be Demure!
That being said, I feel like my most powerful self when I get in touch with my femininity (thank you glazed donut nails and dresses!!), so a dainty Demure Fall will definitely be a part of my 2024!
Is Demure Fall connected to the viral Trad Wife movement?
Demure Fall and the Trad Wife movement do have a lot of similarities at first glance. They both provide an aesthetic of femininity and womanhood, but the major difference between the two is that the Trad Wife movement is sincere in their approach to traditional femininity, while Demure Fall appears to take a more humorous, satirical approach.
Will you be taking part in Demure Fall? Tag us with your take on the trend on TikTok!
