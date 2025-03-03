Tonight's Oscar Winners Are Making Us Cry!

We're crying!
Every Winner At The 2025 Oscars
The 2025 Oscars are here! And the nominations had plenty of surprises. In addition to some incredible noms, like A Real Pain for Original Screenplay, Wicked for Best Picture, and Anora's Mikey Madison for Best Actress, there were some serious snubs. Because what do you mean Challengers didn't get nominated for ANYTHING?! Considering it won Best Score at the Golden Globes, I'd have thought it had that nomination secured, but the Academy had other plans.
Amazon MGM Studios
I really can't believe Zendaya didn't get nominated for her performance in Challengers. Her viral "crazy eyes" scene generated enough conversation to give her a nom in my opinion. I remember sitting in the theater and thinking, Wow, I've never seen her make that face before, can we replay that? And, of course, I'm mourning the fact the movie didn't get nominated for Best Score. "Match Point" playing during the ending of the movie will always be an Oscar-winning moment to me!
But in addition to Z, Selena Gomez also didn't get nominated for her role as Jessi Del Monte in Emilia Pérez, despite the fact the movie got a total of 13 nominations.
My group chat immediately blew up when we realized Sing Sing wasn't nominated for Best Picture.
Universal Pictures
Best Picture
Winner: Anora
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Lead Actress
Winner: Mikey Madison for Anora
- Cynthia Erivo for Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison for Anora
- Demi Moore for The Substance
- Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here
Best Lead Actor
Winner: Adrien Brody for The Brutalist
- Adrien Brody for The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo for Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes for Conclave
- Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice
Searchlight Pictures
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez
- Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande for Wicked
- Felicity Jones for The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini for Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez
Best Supporting Actor
Winner: Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain
- Yura Borisov for Anora
- Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain
- Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce for The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice
Best Director
Winner: Sean Baker for Anora
- Sean Baker for Anora
- Brady Corbet for The Brutalist
- James Mangold for A Complete Unknown
- Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez
- Coralie Fargeat for The Substance
Best Original Screenplay
Winner: Anora
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- September 5
- The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner: Conclave
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures
Best Cinematography
Winner: The Brutalist
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Best Original Score
Winner: The Brutalist
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
Winner: “El Mal” for Emilia Pérez
- “El Mal” for Emilia Pérez
- “The Journey” for The Six Triple Eight
- “Like a Bird” for Sing Sing
- “Mi Camino” for Emilia Pérez
- “Never Too Late” for Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Editing
Winner: Anora
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Best Production Design
Winner: Wicked
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Netflix
Best Costume Design
Winner: Wicked
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner: The Substance
- A Different Man
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Sound
Winner: Dune: Part Two
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
Winner: Dune: Part Two
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Best International Feature
Winner: I'm Still Here
- Brazil's I’m Still Here
- Denmark's The Girl with the Needle
- France's Emilia Pérez
- Germany's The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Latvia's Flow
Universal Pictures
Best Animated Feature
Winner: Latvia's Flow
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Animated Short
Winner: In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Beautiful Men
- In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Best Live-Action Short
Winner: cine
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I’m Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Documentary Feature
Winner: No Other Land
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
- Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short
Winner: The Only Girl in the Orchestra
- Death By Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
