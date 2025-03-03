Tonight's Oscar Winners Are Making Us Cry!

Your March Horoscope is here...

Every Winner At The 2025 Oscars

anora oscar winners
Neon
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

The 2025 Oscars are here! And the nominations had plenty of surprises. In addition to some incredible noms, like A Real Pain for Original Screenplay, Wicked for Best Picture, and Anora's Mikey Madison for Best Actress, there were some serious snubs. Because what do you mean Challengers didn't get nominated for ANYTHING?! Considering it won Best Score at the Golden Globes, I'd have thought it had that nomination secured, but the Academy had other plans.

Here's the full list of 2025 Oscar winners.

The Craziest 2025 Oscar nomination snubs.

zendaya in challengers

Amazon MGM Studios

I really can't believe Zendaya didn't get nominated for her performance in Challengers. Her viral "crazy eyes" scene generated enough conversation to give her a nom in my opinion. I remember sitting in the theater and thinking, Wow, I've never seen her make that face before, can we replay that? And, of course, I'm mourning the fact the movie didn't get nominated for Best Score. "Match Point" playing during the ending of the movie will always be an Oscar-winning moment to me!

But in addition to Z, Selena Gomez also didn't get nominated for her role as Jessi Del Monte in Emilia Pérez, despite the fact the movie got a total of 13 nominations.

My group chat immediately blew up when we realized Sing Sing wasn't nominated for Best Picture.

The full list of 2025 Oscar winners.

cynthia erivo and ariana grande wicked movie singalong

Universal Pictures

Best Picture

Winner: Anora

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I’m Still Here
  • Nickel Boys
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Best Lead Actress

Winner: Mikey Madison for Anora

  • Cynthia Erivo for Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison for Anora
  • Demi Moore for The Substance
  • Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here

Best Lead Actor

Winner: Adrien Brody for The Brutalist

  • Adrien Brody for The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown
  • Colman Domingo for Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes for Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice
a complete unknown

Searchlight Pictures

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez

  • Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown
  • Ariana Grande for Wicked
  • Felicity Jones for The Brutalist
  • Isabella Rossellini for Conclave
  • Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain

  • Yura Borisov for Anora
  • Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain
  • Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce for The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice

Best Director

Winner: Sean Baker for Anora

  • Sean Baker for Anora
  • Brady Corbet for The Brutalist
  • James Mangold for A Complete Unknown
  • Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez
  • Coralie Fargeat for The Substance

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Anora

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Real Pain
  • September 5
  • The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: Conclave

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nickel Boys
  • Sing Sing
dune 2 zendaya timothee chalamet

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures

Best Cinematography

Winner: The Brutalist

  • The Brutalist
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Maria
  • Nosferatu

Best Original Score

Winner: The Brutalist

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

Winner: “El Mal” for Emilia Pérez

  • “El Mal” for Emilia Pérez
  • “The Journey” for The Six Triple Eight
  • “Like a Bird” for Sing Sing
  • “Mi Camino” for Emilia Pérez
  • “Never Too Late” for Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Editing

Winner: Anora

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked

Best Production Design

Winner: Wicked

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked
zoe saldana emilia perez

Netflix

Best Costume Design

Winner: Wicked

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Gladiator II
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner: The Substance

  • A Different Man
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Best Sound

Winner: Dune: Part Two

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Winner: Dune: Part Two

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Better Man
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Wicked

Best International Feature

Winner: I'm Still Here

  • Brazil's I’m Still Here
  • Denmark's The Girl with the Needle
  • France's Emilia Pérez
  • Germany's The Seed of the Sacred Fig
  • Latvia's Flow
the wild robot

Universal Pictures

Best Animated Feature

Winner: Latvia's Flow

  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • Memoir of a Snail
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short

Winner: In the Shadow of the Cypress

  • Beautiful Men
  • In the Shadow of the Cypress
  • Magic Candies
  • Wander to Wonder
  • Yuck!

Best Live-Action Short

Winner: cine

  • A Lien
  • Anuja
  • I’m Not a Robot
  • The Last Ranger
  • The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Documentary Feature

Winner: No Other Land

  • Black Box Diaries
  • No Other Land
  • Porcelain War
  • Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
  • Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short

Winner: The Only Girl in the Orchestra

  • Death By Numbers
  • I Am Ready, Warden
  • Incident
  • Instruments of a Beating Heart
  • The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Did your favorite movie of 2024 get the Oscar nominations you think it deserved, or was it totally snubbed? Let us know on Instagram! And you can still make 13 Award-Winning Cocktails after Oscar Sunday ;).

This post has been updated.

