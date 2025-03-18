Festival fashion has always been about making a statement, but some trends are best left in the past. Remember the good old days of flower crowns and dip-dyed denim? We hate to break it to you, but certain Coachella staples are starting to feel more costume-y than a cool-girl outfit. If you want to keep your festival looks fresh as ever, it’s time to retire these “outdated” trends and make room for something new.

Scroll on to discover 7 Coachella and festival trends that were once everything to the fashion community, but have since fallen out of style.

1. Studded Denim Shorts Etsy One Of A Kind High Waisted Studded Shorts

Studded denim shorts were everywhere in the early 2010s, thanks to festival fashion legends like Kylie Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens. They were truly so edgy, but the excessive embellishments have since fallen out of style.

Levi's Levi's Baggy Dad Jorts

If you want to go the denim route for a festival ‘fit, you’re better off rocking high-waisted designs or baggy jorts for a more current feel.

Urban Outfitters Silence + Noise Mona Studded Shoulder Bag

To channel the good old days of festival fashion, you could totally bulk up your Coachella ‘fits with cute studded accessories like hats or purses!

2. Combat Boots Amazon Amazon Essentials Lace-Up Combat Boots

Combat boots – you know the ones! They were once the go-to footwear for grungy festival looks, but along with not being super practical for all-day wear, they just add an unnecessarily bulky vibe.

Tecovas Tecovas The Beth Boots

Instead, cowgirl boots are the “it” shoe to wear to festivals like Coachella. They’re way more comfortable and go with everything from denim shorts to flowy mini dresses!

3. Fringe Tank Tops Etsy Fringe Beaded Tie Dye Top

Remember when everyone and their mothers were chopping up their tank tops with fringe hems? We definitely participated in this festival-inspired trend, even tying little plastic beads onto the strands. Oh, take us back!

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Zolli Embroidered Open-Back Fringe Halter Top

Fringe tank tops were most certainly a symbol of the boho aesthetic that was so big in the 2010s, but they’ve now been eclipsed by sleeker styles.

Free People We The Free Fringe Out Vegan Suede Jacket If you still want to embrace the Coachella nostalgia at your next festival, try out a fringy poncho or jacket or a purse for something a little more low-key.

4. Flower Crowns Etsy Sun Flower Headband

Nothing screams ‘early Coachella’ more than flower crowns, but this trend came and went so quick. Flower crowns became so overused that they became cliché – LOL.

Free People Free People So Silk Bandana

Luckily, you can still achieve the carefree vibe without having to put one on! Opt for chicer hair accessories like hair clips, bandanas, or bows. Plus, braided hairstyles can totally replace the need for anything excessive.

5. Gladiator Sandals DSW Vintage Foundry Pruitt Sandals

Oh gosh, we totally regret that these were even a fashion trend. Gladiator sandals – especially the knee-high, lace-up versions – were huge at one point, but they’ve since lost their appeal due to their impracticality. Not only are they hard to walk in, they take literal years to put on and take off, and can cause weird tan lines if you’re standing out in the sun for a festival.

Teva Teva Flatform Mevia Sandals

These days, chunky platform sandals or cowboy boots are more the norm when it comes to festival fashion.

6. Crochet Dresses ASOS ASOS Monki Crochet Knitted Mini Dress

While crochet absolutely still has a place in festival fashion, the fully-crocheted maxi and mini dresses that were once all the rage now feel a wee bit overdone – and too closely tied to the ever-popular boho aesthetic of the past decade.

Urban Outfitters Motel Fulvia Ruffle Trim Slip Mini Dress

Instead, rock some sheer mesh dresses, flowy slip dresses, or lace-trimmed pieces that offer a more modern take on lightweight festival dressing.

7. Tie-Dye Everything Los Angeles Apparel Los Angeles Apparel Tie Dye Baby Rib Halter Top

Tie-dye was another huge festival trend. From shirts to shorts, everything was seemingly covered in the pattern around the 2010s. The visually heavy prints now feel pretty costume-like, compared to today’s more-refined festival fashion. Earthy tones and minimalist patterns feel more appropriate for today’s trends.

