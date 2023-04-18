5 Beauty Products That Were Total Game Changers In The Coachella Desert
I have combination skin, so finding beauty products that aren’t oily but still make me feel hydrated is a major feat. It took a lot of trial and error when searching for skincare that not only made my face feel refreshed, but also makeup products that actually helped it stay on (because there is nothing worse than sweating off makeup that you put a ton of effort in).
Coachella is one of those events that rely on the hot desert sun—with night time being chilly, which I learned the hard way—so it’s vital to grab the best products that aid all-day wear so that you can take some Insta-Worthy pics. Here’s a compilation of my fav skincare and beauty items that were pretty much my lifeline for Coachella weekend one.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream with Hyaluronic Acid ($20)
I cannot say enough good things about Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Gel-Cream. The product is fragrance free for extra-dry skin and includes hyaluronic acid which helps maintain skin hydration. What I loved most about this cream is that it’s cool to the touch when first applied and felt like the perfect water boost. Plus, it’s not at all oily, which is bothersome with similar skincare products. Definitely a desert go-to!
Milk Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer ($38)
There’s a reason people swear by Milk’s Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer. It’s meant to be applied before foundation or tinted moisturizer (whichever suits your fancy), and allows the makeup to stick to it while also giving a dewy finish. My makeup lasts hours without having to touch it up since I started using this primer—making it a total game changer for the festival and future concerts.
Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum SPF 60+ ($16)
Say it with us: sunscreen is important. Neutrogena’s Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum SPF 60+ is a bit oily at first, but feels very lightweight and works incredibly well under makeup. The product contains ginger, Vitamin E, and Feverfew (a plant in the daisy family that has a number of anti-irritant benefits, per Aveeno). The sunscreen totally holds up in the desert sun and does not add any more texture to your skin! Be sure to reapply to get lasting SPF coverage, though!
Milani Make It Last Setting Spray ($10)
I came across Milani’s Make It Last Setting Spray at my local drug store for only $10.99…and I never went back. Like most setting sprays, you just spray it onto your newly applied makeup for a long-lasting wear. They also have a Matte and Sunscreen version depending on what look you are trying to achieve.
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder ($43)
Okay, so this setting powder might be on the pricier side compared to others, but it’s completely worth the splurge. Laura Mercier’s Translucent Loose Setting Powder gives you a matte finish that’s perfect for oily skin (especially in that pesky T-zone area). I like to first apply the powder with a beauty blender, then tap it in with a powder brush for maximum results—like this Real Techniques facial powder brush from Ulta.
Still not convinced? I took this photo after HOURS of wear, and my skin still felt fresh (and my makeup looked cute TBH)!
Swipe through to see how all my looks lasted throughout the weekend. 😘
