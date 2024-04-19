Mallory Dana Levy

Mallory is B+C's Social Media Lead, heading up social content strategy and writing about style, travel, and pop culture. In a past life, she led all things digital at L’Oréal, The Infatuation, and Ralph Lauren. Outside of work, she can be found sipping an iced coffee in Central Park, deep in thought about a 90s teen drama (currently Beverly Hills, 90210). You can follow Mallory on Instagram at @malloryinnewyork (and @britandco, while you're at it).