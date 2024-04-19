The Coachella Pinterest Pop-Up Helped Me Find My Perfect Festival Aesthetic
Mallory is B+C's Social Media Lead, heading up social content strategy and writing about style, travel, and pop culture. In a past life, she led all things digital at L’Oréal, The Infatuation, and Ralph Lauren. Outside of work, she can be found sipping an iced coffee in Central Park, deep in thought about a 90s teen drama (currently Beverly Hills, 90210). You can follow Mallory on Instagram at @malloryinnewyork (and @britandco, while you're at it).
It's festival season, and we're here for all the boho chic style inspo, new music, and FOMO-inducing moments that go down at the best after parties. After years of watching Coachella moments play out on social media, I finally ventured out to the desert for myself.
My very first Coachella was filled with the stuff of festival season legends. By day, I wore my best festival 'fits (and all the SPF) for the debut of Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" and Olivia Rodrigo's surprise performance. By night, I went to dreamy parties at desert mansions and came narrowly close to Taylor Swift at Neon Carnival.
But one of my favorite experiences of all didn't require an exclusive invite or high ticket price — Pinterest's Manifestation Station, the social platform's first-ever (and totally free!) pop-up at Coachella. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the Manifestation Station!
What is the Pinterest Manifestation Station?
Image via Pinterest
It's a pop-up that helps you tap into Pinterest's best trends of the season, thanks to professional stylists and makeup artists on site.
Do you need a ticket for Pinterest Manifestation Station?
Image via Pinterest
No, just join the queue when you arrive to create your best festival look ever. No ticket or entry fee required!
When does the Pinterest Manifestation Station open?
Image via Pinterest
You can visit Pinterest's pop-up from 1pm-9pm on festival days at Coachella Weekend 2.
Coachella Beauty & Fashion Trends For 2024
Image via Pinterest
As always, Pinterest Trends is one step ahead of even the most stylish among us. They're bringing the most aesthetic micro trends to real life, no matter how niche. A team of styling and beauty experts is helping festival-goers lean into the looks we've all been pinning, from light and airy coquette and fairycore to dark feminine aesthetics like Lana Del Rey-core. It's safe to say that everyone looked so fab that I had to get in on it all!
A Coquette Fairycore Makeover
Image via Pinterest
I arrived at Coachella in a light floral set (one of my go-to warm weather outfits) and decided on the spot that I wanted to tap further into the fairycore and coquette aesthetic. The Pinterest team didn't skip a beat in helping me achieve my perfect festival look.
Image via Pinterest
We started with a light blue eye shadow to tap into the sugar plum vibes. As a maximalist who loves a little extra sparkle, I naturally opted into the inclusion of micro pearls to frame my eyes.
Image via Pinterest
Like every Pinterest girlie as of late, I'm still stuck on the Y2K and bow trends. There was a huge selection of bows in every size and color to choose from, but I settled on alternating baby pink and periwinkle. We added butterfly clips to my braids and topped off the look with more pearls in my hair.
Looking for more trend inspo? Be sure to sign up for our weekly email newsletter!
Header image via Pinterest
Mallory is B+C's Social Media Lead, heading up social content strategy and writing about style, travel, and pop culture. In a past life, she led all things digital at L’Oréal, The Infatuation, and Ralph Lauren. Outside of work, she can be found sipping an iced coffee in Central Park, deep in thought about a 90s teen drama (currently Beverly Hills, 90210). You can follow Mallory on Instagram at @malloryinnewyork (and @britandco, while you're at it).
Mallory is B+C's Social Media Lead, heading up social content strategy and writing about style, travel, and pop culture. In a past life, she led all things digital at L’Oréal, The Infatuation, and Ralph Lauren. Outside of work, she can be found sipping an iced coffee in Central Park, deep in thought about a 90s teen drama (currently Beverly Hills, 90210). You can follow Mallory on Instagram at @malloryinnewyork (and @britandco, while you're at it).