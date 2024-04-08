Someone Call Vanessa Hudgens: Boho Chic Is So Back, And Just In Time For Summer
Buckle up, because boho chic is officially back! One of the most prominent trends of the 2010s, boho chic is fun and youthful and fresh. We're talking flowy sleeves, Free People, and alllll the flared pants. We're so excited to see the return of this trend, especially with the upcoming festival season, so we've picked out some perfect pieces for you to shop right now.
What is boho chic?
Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella
Typically when you think of boho chic, you probably think of Coachella and Vanessa Hudgens, the ultimate boho queen. But boho chic has actually been around much longer than that, with "Bohemian" as a concept itself dating way back to the 15th century. However, the styles that inspired modern boho chic are derived from the hippies of festivals past, like the ever-iconic Woodstock.
When was boho chic last popular?
Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash
Boho chic as a more intentional style choice technically dates all the way back to the '60s and '70s, but it's had plenty of resurgence after that since the '90s on. We've seen this trend come and go over the years, and now it's back again in 2024 — just in time for Coachella!
Shop Boho Chic Here!
Free People Everything's Rosie Flare Sleeve
Boho chic is all about the flowy sleeves and bell bottomed jeans. This shirt is the perfect mix of effortless, casual, and free style that boho chic exhibits.
Free People Just Float On Jeans
You can't have boho without flared jeans! These are the epitome of the carefree, vintage style of the 60's that we love. These are also at a great price for under $100. These are paired perfect with a crop top like above, but sub in for a crochet one for the epitome of boho chic.
Edited Lucy Bell Sleeve
I absolutely love this Edited top for only $41! It is such a good twist on the trend in a modern-day style. The crochet and bell sleeves help to encapsulate the boho trend.
Free People Sahara Sweater Midi
With this crochet midi dress, you'll look perfect for the part of Vanessa Hudgens at Coachella in 2007! I think these would look amazing with lace-up gladiator sandals and a boho bag over the shoulder. Perfect for festival season!
Free People Casella Tunic
Tank tops are a must for boho-chic! They're also practically perfect for festival season heat. These are definitely a timeless staple too for vacation if you have any holidays coming up! And it's only $68 so run to add this perfect tank to your cart.
BCBG Tarin Ankle Wrap Sandals
Wrap up sandals are a must not only for boho chic, but also for spring and summer. These ones from BCBG come in a tan and a black as well. I love this sandals as a go-to to throw on with spring and summer dresses!
Driftwood Embroidered Flare Jeans
These denim embroidered jeans are too cute and go perfectly with our boho trend. They really speak to the vintage style of the bohemian style and they're at such a great price-point. They're also from Free People which is the epitome of Bohemian!
Tory Burch Patos Leather Sandal
A moden-day twist on bohemian! Love the gold detailing on these and the simple white sandal. These Tory Burch sandals are going to be a must-have for the festival season that's quickly approaching. We love them!
Free People In Your Dreams Maxi
I've seen this dress everywhere for the last decade and I understand why! It screams Coachella and comes in a few different colors. This is a must for that free-spirited, Bohemian style that is quickly becoming popular once again.
Free People Kayla Tank
You can't have too many tanks in this summer season! This one can be paired as festival-wear or modernized with a pair of jeans and ankle boots. Run to grab this versatile, cute tank!
