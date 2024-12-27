Sorry, These 5 “Outdated” Winter Coat Trends Need To Go In 2025
Fashion trends come and go, but there are some that live in our hearts forever. Whether it’s pure nostalgia or reminiscing on just how bad they were, there are plenty of embarrassing and outdated fashion trends I can list off the top of my head: micro vests, chevron dresses, and *shudders* skinny jeans. (How did we let that happen?!)
Since it’s the season of cold, cold, cold, I figured I’d share several outdated winter coat trends that you simply shouldn’t shop anymore since they’re no longer en vogue, not practical at all, or all of the above. Plus, I’m offering some fresher winter coat alternatives to keep you lookin’ oh-so stylish this time of year!
From ultra-cropped coats to army jackets, here are the top 5 “outdated” winter coat trends to avoid at all costs, and what you should shop instead.
Cotton On The Mother Puffer Cropped Soft Fleece Jacket
Nordstrom
1. Swap cropped coats for long coats.
Because what good does a cropped coat do? They aren't very practical for keeping you comfy and warm, especially if you live somewhere where the temperature dips below freezing on the regular.
Plus, cropped coats often come in overly puffy, chunky styles, so they mess with your proportions, which is not flattering at all.
Quince Stretch Crepe Trench Coat
Quince
Instead, opt for an ever-stylish trench coat. They’re all the rage right now, plus they’ll give you that nice ‘quiet luxury’ look. Trench coats are shoppable in all sorts of fabrications, but if warmth and practicality is what you’re looking for, I’d recommend snagging a wool one.
Wild Fable Faux Leather Oversized Moto Jacket
Target
2. Trade faux leather for real leather.
When it comes to fashion trends, investment pieces stand the test of time – which is why you shouldn’t be shopping any faux leather winter coats. Not only do they have the possibility of looking cheap-y, they might not last you as long as a real leather coat would.
Treasure & Bond Leather Jacket
Nordstrom
Look for a real leather coat in a timeless color you know you’re going to wear again and again, like a deep brown or plain black. These neutral colors make ‘em easy to style with everything else you've got going on in your closet, plus a 100% real leather will easily stand up to any weathering as you don it throughout the years.
Abercrombie & Fitch Utility Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch
3. Toss any army jackets (especially camo) for leopard print coats.
Army jackets feel so 2014 – and remember when camo was all the rage? Well, it’s not so much anymore. Army jackets and camo feel so 2014 for a reason, and that’s because much trendier (and much more flattering) coats have taken center stage.
Abercrombie & Fitch Faux Fur Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch
This season, try switching out your outdated army jacket for a different pattern, like leopard. Contrary to popular belief, you can wear leopard and not look too over-the-top. A basic leopard print coat (I love the fuzzy-looking ones) is an easy statement piece to throw over all-black outfits. We’ve matured past camo – try something new this time around!
H&M
4. Trade bomber jackets for barn jackets.
Bomber jackets are another ‘so 2014’ pick in my opinion. While they can work well in some instances, I don’t think they are very flattering. They typically come with elastic waistbands and wristbands, which can constrict your figure and movements in a way that just doesn’t feel good.
Free People
Loosen up a bit instead with barn jackets, AKA chore coats. They boast a roomier silhouette, plus everyone seems to be donning them right now. They add a subtle utilitarian look to any outfit, all while letting you layer up underneath with your favorite sweaters and long sleeve tees.
Silence + Noise Yavonne Faux Fur Coat
Urban Outfitters
5. Ditch dramatic furs for more stylish shearling coats.
While I do love a bit of drama, dramatic furs are just way too extra. They can distract from your look easily and drown out your figure instead of flattering it.
Topshop Faux Shearling Aviator Jacket
Nordstrom
I suggest toning down this “outdated” winter coat style by wearing some stylish shearling instead. Shearling will keep you just as warm, but it looks a pinch more polished. You can shop shearling coats in many colors or snag one that has mixed materials for added visual interest.
