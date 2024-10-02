12 Trench Coats For Fall That Give Total “It” Girl Energy
Maybe it's just the "It" girl, sultry villain vibes that they give, but trench coats are very high on my 'buy' list for fall right now. They're the ultimate wardrobe staple to keep around for chilly days, and I love that they instantly elevate practically any outfit. You can dress up trench coats with pleated trousers or bodycon dresses, or wear them more casually alongside baggy jeans and graphic tees. Nowadays, trench coats are shoppable way beyond your typical detective-esque tan colorway – from leather pieces to denim get-ups, here are my 12 favorite trench coats for polished fall dressing!
Target
A New Day Classic Trench Coat
Let's kick it off with the classics. This tan trench's magic lies in the details: a large collar, front buttons, tie waist, and the signature back flap make it the perfect wear-everywhere piece for fall and winter when you really need a light layer.
Quince
Quince 100% Leather Trench Coat
This luxe-looking leather trench coat hits around the knees and will make a statement wherever you go this season. If your outfit is craving a bit of textural variety, opt for a sleek leather outerwear piece like this one that's sure to become a part of your everyday ensemble! Made of durable, sustainable materials, it's not going anywhere.
Dynamite
Dynamite Double Breasted Herringbone Coat
Hello, workwear! This lined trench coat's herringbone pattern instantly elevates it to be fit for more formal occasions. It comes complete with shoulder pads that call attention to your all-business look.
Nordstrom
Belle & Bloom Wild Skies Denim Trench Coat
You know and love a denim jacket – now get ready for a denim trench coat. This one is covered in classic details, from the tie-waist to the front buttons. Don't be afraid to rock it with your best denim-on-denim 'fits!
Nordstrom
Topshop Cotton Trench Coat with Removable Quilted Lining
This is a super versatile (and practical) style you can wear across both fall and winter, since it's crafted with a removable quilted lining that either lets you lighten or bulk up your outfit. The deep green color is a nice departure from the expected browns and blacks, but is still as iconic, offering a lil' bit of military flair.
Reformation
Reformation Veda Ashland Leather Trench
This dreamy trench is made from a gorgeous dark red suede material that'll have all eyes on you. Fulfill your destiny as the main character by pairing this head-turning piece with dark wash jeans and stunning fall boots!
Urban Outfitters
Silence + Noise Quinn Slouchy Overcoat
Show 'em you mean business in this slouchy striped number! It's like your favorite blazer, but longer and comfy enough to fit multiple fall layers underneath.
Gap Factory
Gap Factory Denim Trench Coat
This non-stretchy denim trench coat boasts an easily wearable and pairable medium wash to go with all the outfits you've got planned for fall time. The oversized notch collar and side pockets will come in handy on those especially chilly days!
Free People
Free People Times Up Trench Coat
This Free People trench is cut from a very soft cotton material that allows it to billow and hang from your bod perfectly. The loose-fitting silhouette allows you to layer thermal pieces underneath for added fall comfort!
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Faux-Suede Trench Coat
This double-breasted coat is totally iconic. The faux suede material offers a fun texture to play with while still giving the cozy energy fall calls for!
Quince
Quince Stretch Crepe Trench Coat
Quince's "ultra-wearable" stretch crepe fabric swarms this navy trench coat in total comfort. It secures nicely with a tie belt that looks just as chic undone.
Free People
Free People Need It Trench
Go bold this fall with this black trench that boasts a fuzzy leopard print collar! The draped shape of this coat is easy to wear with multiple layers, whether you're rockin' a dress or a turtleneck.
